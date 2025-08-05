Bill Gates Once Lost a Bet to Jeffrey Epstein, New Photo Suggests

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The New York Times published new photos on Tuesday of Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan mansion, including one indicating that the deceased sex trafficker once had a bet with billionaire Bill Gates.

Among the photos released by the Times is a framed dollar signed by Gates, with the caption, “I was wrong!” The Times said it was “possibly” a payment of a bet, but didn’t provide any more details.

Epstein also had a framed dollar signed by Bill Gates with the caption "I was wrong!" What do you think he was wrong about?

Also, is that who I think it is on the top right? https://t.co/GgaVAyS1Ky pic.twitter.com/c1jEQ7hTOU — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) August 5, 2025

Epstein and Gates infamously maintained their friendship even after the former was convicted of sex crimes against minors in 2008.

“In retrospect, I was foolish to spend any time with him, and he sort of got time with various people by spending time with other people,” Gates, who has denied criminal wrongdoing, told Wall Street Journal editor-in-chief Emma Tucker earlier this year. “I think I was quite stupid. I thought it would help me with global health, philanthropy. In fact, it failed to do that, and it was just a huge mistake.”

The framed dollar wasn’t the only new photo published by the Times. Also pictured in Epstein’s mansion was a framed photo of billionaire Elon Musk, who’s accused President Donald Trump of being on the “Epstein client list.”

According to the Times, Epstein also had a map of Israel drawn on a chalkboard with the signature of former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak—who reportedly wrote a letter to Epstein in 2016, telling him that “you are like a closed book to many of them but you know everything about everyone.” The Times didn’t publish photos of the map or the letter.

Other photos, including of Elon Musk and Epstein w/ Fidel Castro https://t.co/AmICyx3YGt pic.twitter.com/sOZG0qJKOO — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) August 5, 2025

Additionally, Epstein had two framed photos of MAGA commentator Steven K. Bannon, including a selfie of the two. The Times didn’t publish the selfie, but a photo of someone resembling Bannon appears in the same picture that shows the Gates dollar bill.

Additionally, the Times published a letter from director Woody Allen, describing how dinners at Epstein’s reminded him of Dracula’s castle, “where Lugosi has three young female vampires who service the place.”

The new information about Epstein is coming amidst calls for the Trump administration to release all records the government has about the deceased pedophile. Many researchers suspect that Epstein was running a sexual blackmail operation on the behalf of one or more intelligence agencies, which was why he was allowed to operate with impunity for decades.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.