U.S. Moves Dozens of F-16s Closer to the North Korea Border

(Kyle Anzalone, Libertarian Institute) Washington is boosting its military presence on the Korean Peninsula by creating another super squadron near the demilitarized zone. The move follows North Korea saying it will only engage in talks with the US if Washington drops its demand that Pyongyang give up its nuclear weapons.

The US has relocated 31 F-16s from Kunsan Air Base to Osan Air Base. A statement from the Department of Defense saysthe goal is to “consolidate air power and increase combat capability on the Korean Peninsula.”

The Pentagon says this is the second “super squadron” in South Korea.

Last week, Pyongyang ruled out talks with Washington unless the US dropped its demand that North Korea give up its nuclear weapons. Kim Yo-jong, sister to North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un, said, “Any attempt to deny the position of the DPRK as a nuclear weapons state which was established along with the existence of a powerful nuclear deterrent and fixed by the supreme law reflecting the unanimous will of all the DPRK people will be thoroughly rejected.”

“I do not want to deny the fact that the personal relationship between the head of our state and the present US president is not bad,” she explained. “However, if the personal relations between the top leaders of the DPRK and the United States are to serve the purpose of denuclearization, it can be interpreted as nothing but a mockery of the other party.”

Kim also said that North Korea was unwilling to engage in direct talks with South Korea. “We clarify once again the official stand that no matter what policy is adopted and whatever proposal is made in Seoul, we have no interest in it and there is neither the reason to meet nor the issue to be discussed with the ROK,” Kim said, according to North Korean state media.

This article originally appeared at The Libertarian Institute.