Texas House Speaker Signs Civil Arrest Warrants for Absconding Democrats

(The Center Square) After no quorum was reached in the Texas House on Monday, House Speaker Dustin Burrows voted for and signed motions the House passed requiring the return of 56 missing Democrats. This included Burrows signing civil warrants for their arrest and directing the sergeant of arms to find those in Texas and bring them back to the capitol.

Those who absconded out of the state can only be arrested by Texas law enforcement within state lines, which is why dozens of Democrats left the state Sunday to halt a vote on a congressional redistricting effort that could flip up to five seats from blue to red.

However, when asked if Burrows would accept assistance from the Trump administration to arrest Democrats who went to Illinois and New York, he replied, “we will do whatever we need to do to continue this important work. There is nothing off the table.”

Gov. Greg Abbott also directed Texas Department of Public Safety troopers to assist with their arrest and return to the capitol, The Center Square reported.

On Sunday, dozens of House Democrats announced “the special session was over” in opposition to Texas redistricting efforts and left the state. The legislature had convened on July 21 for 30 days to address 18 legislative items, including funding and policy changes related to the historic July 4 deadly flood event. On Saturday, a House committee passed a redistricting bill that was scheduled for a vote on Monday. By absconding, House Democrats delayed the vote.

Sunday night, Abbott ordered that they return to Austin or they would be arrested and potentially removed from office. He also said those who were fundraising were potentially committing bribery.

Democrats who fled “abandoned their posts, and turned their backs on the constituents they swore to represent,” Burrows said. “They’ve shirked their responsibilities under the direction of pressure of out-of-state politicians and activists who don’t know the first thing about what’s right for Texas.”

After signing the civil arrest warrants, Burrows held a news conference saying the House had important work that needed to be done.

“We encountered unprecedented flooding in the Hill Country. We have members of committees who have met not only in Austin to meet with the relevant state officials, but also the families,” he said. They’ve been working on legislation that has been filed, referred, and will be heard,” he said. The bills relate to funding for flood victims but also policy changes to implement to help with future floods.

Other issues include eliminating the STAAR test, property tax reform, human trafficking penalties and protections, among others the governor put on the call for the special session.

He also explained that lawmakers not working is not optional.

Pursuant to the Texas Constitution, “the governor gets to set the agenda, and the constitution says the members of the legislature shall show up to do their jobs,” Burrows said. “I am proud of the members who are here. It was bipartisan. I am hopeful there’ll be more members here tomorrow.

“But I am disappointed that while these members are here reporting for their duty under the Constitution, others are out of the state in New York and Chicago, in places they do not represent.”

He also said that while the work of the House may be delayed, “whether it’s tomorrow or next week, the House will complete its required duties.”

Authorities will be arresting members who are in the state, including one who announced a fundraiser in Austin on Tuesday, Burrows said. He sent the information “to DPS and said they should be invited to attend as well,” he said.

Abbott on Monday afternoon also directed the Texas Rangers to “immediately investigate fleeing Texas House Democrats for potential bribery and any other potential legal violations connected to their refusal to appear for a quorum, conduct business, and cast votes. That investigation should extend to anyone who aided or abetted such potential crimes.”

Based on statements Democrats made in news conferences and posts on social media, many solicited or claimed to receive funds to evade conducting legislative business and casting votes. “Under the Texas Penal Code, any of those Democrats who solicit, accept, or agree to accept such funds to assist in the violation of legislative duties or for purposes of skipping a vote may have violated bribery laws,” Abbott said. “Also, it could be a bribery violation for any other person who offers, provides, or agrees to provide such funds to fleeing Democrat House members.”

The House is scheduled to convene on Tuesday at 1 pm.