Sunday, April 5, 2026

On Easter, Trump Demands Iran ‘Open the F*cking Strait’ or ‘Live in Hell’

Trump has also previously said that he may also bomb Iran’s desalination plants, and so far, at least one has been hit during the US-Israeli bombing campaign...

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (Pool via AP)

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.comPresident Trump issued a profanity-laden post on Truth Social on Easter Sunday, where he yet again threatened to unleash “hell” on the country of Iran if the Strait of Hormuz isn’t opened.

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah,” the president wrote.

Later in the day, Trump issued a post that said, “Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time,” which appeared to be another deadline for the power plant attacks, pushing back one he set for Monday.

On Saturday, Trump said Iran had 48 hours before he would unleash “hell” on the country. “Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out – 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them. Glory be to GOD!” he wrote.

The president has been threatening to launch strikes that he says will completely destroy Iran’s power plants, and has pushed back the deadline for the escalated bombing campaign several times. US-Israeli strikes have hit energy infrastructure in Iran, but not on the scale Trump appears to be threatening.

Trump has also previously said that he may also bomb Iran’s desalination plants, and so far, at least one has been hit during the US-Israeli bombing campaign. The president’s latest threat comes a few days after the US bombed one of the biggest bridges in Iran while it was still under construction, killing at least eight civilians.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Sunday that if the US and Israel continue attacking civilian infrastructure inside Iran, it would escalate its retaliatory strikes. “If attacks on civilian facilities are repeated, the next phase of the operation will be more intense and broader in scope,” the IRGC said.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.

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