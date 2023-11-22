Quantcast
Wednesday, November 22, 2023

With Total War Looming, Pentagon Seeks Record-High DEI Funding

'Oh NOW you want the whites? Nah. We're good...'

Posted by Ken Silva
military sex fetish
Degeneracy hits the U.S. military. / IMAGE: @realKrisCruz

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) With two hot conflicts raging in the Middle East and Ukraine, and a third one simmering in Taiwan, many observers—including former President Donald Trump—are warning that the U.S. is closer to World War 3 than at any previous point in history.

And with at least 56 attacks on U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria since Oct. 17—with 59 U.S. personnel getting injured in the process—some might even argue that the Pentagon already is embroiled in a hot conflict.

So how is the Defense Department responding? By seeking its biggest ever budget for diversity, equity and inclusion training.

“The FY 2024 President’s Budget request demonstrates the DoD’s commitment to DEIA and includes $114.7 million for dedicated diversity and inclusion activities,” the department wrote in its Strategic Management Plan for fiscal year 2022 to 2026, as reported by Fox News.

“This funding across the Military Departments, OSD Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, and the Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute is investing in programs and initiatives aimed at furthering DEIA, and incorporating DEIA values, objectives, and considerations in how we do business and execute our missions.”

The DOD previously earmarked $68 million for DEI initiatives in fiscal year 2022 and $86.5 million in fiscal year 2023, according to reports from the Daily Wire.

But while the DEI proponents in the Biden administration look to get their pound of flesh from the defense budgeting process, other officials in the Pentagon seem to be taking more of a realist approach to the coming potential war.

Indeed, Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth issued a memorandum in February 2023 that rescinded all policies that were associated with the DOD COVID-19 vaccination mandate, which means that members who were discharged for refusing the vaccine can now rejoin the service.

Observers were also quick to notice a new U.S. Army commercial earlier this month that features all white men.

“Oh NOW you want the whites?” retired U.S. Marine Samuel Urban said in response to the propaganda. “Nah. We’re good.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

