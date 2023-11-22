Quantcast
Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Jordan Subpoenas Infamous DOJ Prosecutor Who Allegedly Shielded Biden from Hunter Probe

'[R]esponsible for many of the decisions to deviate from standard investigative protocol during the Department’s investigation of Hunter Biden...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
U.S. Attorney David Weiss
U.S. Attorney David Weiss speaks during a press conference. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) House Republicans have escalated their pursuit in the investigation surrounding Hunter Biden by issuing a subpoena on Tuesday to Lesley Wolf, the chief deputy prosecutor working under Special Counsel David Weiss 

Allegations have surfaced, accusing Wolf of explicitly shielding President Joe Biden from the years-long criminal probe involving his embattled son, Hunter Biden. 

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, formally requested Assistant U.S. Attorney Wolf’s testimony before the committee. Jordan said that the goal is to obtain answers to damning allegations brought forth by IRS whistleblowers. Wolf has until Dec. 7 to voluntarily appear before the committee.

“Information available to the Committee suggests that you — either directly or by instructing others — are responsible for many of the decisions to deviate from standard investigative protocol during the Department’s investigation of Hunter Biden,” Jordan detailed in the six-page letter addressed to Wolf. 

Specifically referencing testimony from IRS whistleblowers, Jordan alleged that Wolf interfered in the Hunter probe, allegedly tipping off “people very close” to the Biden family about an FBI interview request. 

Moreover, investigators purportedly faced impediments when attempting to pose questions that might implicate Biden — including phrases such as “dad” or “the big guy” — in alleged criminal activities. The Federalist was the first to report the content of the letter. 

This subpoena arrives amid revelations from the House Ways and Means Committee, disclosing Wolf’s directive to eliminate any references to Joe Biden from a search warrant linked to a Hunter Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) inquiry. 

IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley’s testimony from May 26 unveiled startling claims, indicating that Wolf had cited “optics” as a pivotal factor in determining the execution of a search warrant against Hunter Biden.  

Shapley further alleged that Wolf acknowledged substantial evidence pertaining to their investigation likely resided in the guesthouse of the former vice president but allegedly asserted, “there is no way we will get that approved.” 

The subpoena comes as House Republicans fuel their impeachment inquiry into Biden over allegations of bribery, political corruption and potentially illegal influence peddling schemes.

 

Lesley Wolf Subpoena Cover … by web-producers

