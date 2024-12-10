Biden’s Daughter Issues Heartbreaking Announcement about His Final Days

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Ashley Biden, President Joe Biden’s daughter, is having a tough time accepting the fact that her father’s days in office are numbered.

Ashley shared a heartfelt, and almost obituary-like, message on Sunday to her Instagram page, alongside several photos of herself and Biden on presidential trips.

“The respect and admiration from Leaders across the globe for Dad and his leadership was deeply felt and he will be greatly missed by so many,” Ashley captioned, sharing photos from their taxpayer-funded presidential trip to Brazil.

“I am so grateful for my father…simply the best father a daughter could ever wish for…the wind beneath my wings,” she added.

Ashley also referred to Biden—whom she said used to take “probably not appropriate” showers with her—as “My North Star. My guiding light.”

In the post, Ashley further hailed her father, falsely claiming he would go “down in history as one of the most effective Presidents America has ever had.”

She continued, “I will never forget those who have shown kindness and respect to my father and to all those who haven’t …BI’Den.”

These claims are in stark contrast to reality. A poll conducted by the Daily Mail found that Americans view Biden as the “worst president” in modern history, far worse than Jimmy Carter and Richard Nixon—both presidents who left office marred in scandal.

This isn’t the first time Ashley has displayed her emotions publicly. A visibly shaken Ashley sat next to Biden as he announced to Americans that he would no longer seek re-election due to what many viewed as a “coup d’état” from his own party.

You need to know what happened in the background of #POTUS #Biden’s address to the nation from the Oval Office. Please read. Seated off to the side, along the curved oval wall, were mostly family, left to right: Hunter Biden, his daughter Finnegan Biden, Howard Krein (Ashey… pic.twitter.com/0hKksi6fMf — Olga Nesterova (@onestpress) July 25, 2024

President Joe Biden, with tears in his eyes, is introduced onto the DNC stage by his daughter Ashley. The First Lady and their grandchildren cheer on the president from the audience. pic.twitter.com/MVW8tlEyY9 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 20, 2024

Her post comes less than two weeks after Biden granted a “full and unconditional” pardon to her brother, Hunter Biden, for any crimes committed over 11 years.

The pardon, widely denounced as one of the most sweeping and broad in recent history, marked the first time a sitting president used his office to shield his own son from criminal prosecution.

Hunter was scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 12 for lying about his drug use on a federal gun purchase form and defrauding the U.S. of millions of dollars in unpaid taxes.