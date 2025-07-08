Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Feds Kill Active Shooter Targeting Border Agents in Texas

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Immigration and Customs Enforcement
A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer stands on duty. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Federal and local law enforcement officials fatally shot an active shooter outside a U.S. Border Patrol facility in McAllen, Texas on Monday. 

The Department of Homeland Security identified the suspect as 27-year-old Ryan Louis Mosqueda, who allegedly opened fire on the building and agents.  

According to the McAllen Police Department, Officer Ismael Garcia, a 10-year veteran of the force, was wounded in the gunfire exchange before Mosqueda was killed. 

DHS confirmed via X that two other individuals were also injured.

“This morning an individual opened fire at the entrance of the United States Border Patrol sector annex in McAllen, Texas. Both Border Patrol agents and local police helped neutralize the shooter,” the agency said.

“Two officers and a Border Patrol employee were injured, including one shot in the knee. All three have gone to the hospital,” DHS added, noting that the FBI is leading the investigation. 

Mosqueda, a Michigan resident, had been reported missing Sunday from a Texas address, McAllen Police Department spokesperson John Saenz said. 

The now-deceased suspect reportedly arrived at the Border Patrol facility in a small white passenger car and opened fire with an assault rifle. 

According to The Washington Post, Mosqueda was wearing a tactical vest and other weapons in his vehicle, including another rifle and ammunition. 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Israeli Defense Minister Orders Plan To Build Concentration Camp for Gaza’s Civilian Population
Next article
Trial Starts for ‘Militia Leader’ Who Cut His Dad’s Head Off

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com