Feds Kill Active Shooter Targeting Border Agents in Texas

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Federal and local law enforcement officials fatally shot an active shooter outside a U.S. Border Patrol facility in McAllen, Texas on Monday.

The Department of Homeland Security identified the suspect as 27-year-old Ryan Louis Mosqueda, who allegedly opened fire on the building and agents.

According to the McAllen Police Department, Officer Ismael Garcia, a 10-year veteran of the force, was wounded in the gunfire exchange before Mosqueda was killed.

DHS confirmed via X that two other individuals were also injured.

“This morning an individual opened fire at the entrance of the United States Border Patrol sector annex in McAllen, Texas. Both Border Patrol agents and local police helped neutralize the shooter,” the agency said.

“Two officers and a Border Patrol employee were injured, including one shot in the knee. All three have gone to the hospital,” DHS added, noting that the FBI is leading the investigation.

Mosqueda, a Michigan resident, had been reported missing Sunday from a Texas address, McAllen Police Department spokesperson John Saenz said.

The now-deceased suspect reportedly arrived at the Border Patrol facility in a small white passenger car and opened fire with an assault rifle.

According to The Washington Post, Mosqueda was wearing a tactical vest and other weapons in his vehicle, including another rifle and ammunition.