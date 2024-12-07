Quantcast
Saturday, December 7, 2024

Biden Takes Home the Prize for ‘Worst President’ in Modern History

'[T]hese numbers are worse than I expected...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
President Joe Biden before addressing the nation from the Oval Office of the White House. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) President Joe Biden has accomplished yet another remarkable feat on his way out of the White House: he is viewed as the “worst president” in modern American history. 

A J.L. Partners poll conducted for the Daily Mail ranked Biden worse than Jimmy Carter and Richard Nixon, both former presidents who left office amid politically damning scandals. 

According to the Mail, Biden consistently landed at the bottom in the poll of 1,006 voters ranking the last nine presidents, making him the worst president in 47 years. 

What’s more, forty-four percent of voters ranked Biden among the worst two, while only 14 percent placed him in the top two. 

J.L. Partners cofounder James Johnson referred to the results as “diabolical” for the reputation of the embattled and outgoing one-term president. 

“There’s always a recency bias and as Joe Biden is the incumbent, he starts off at a disadvantage there,” Johnson told the Mail. “But regardless of that, these numbers are worse than I expected.” 

Johnson said voters looked at Biden’s age, overall conduct in office, the botched and deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan, the invasion at the southern border and “and decided that, in their view, it qualifies him to be the worst president in modern history.” 

The pollster added that Biden went from being the “man who beat Trump to the man who let him back in, and who voters feel has been fundamentally a bad president.” 

The poll found that more than half of Americans disapproved of Biden’s unprecedented and broad pardon of his son, Hunter Biden, with his approval rating plummeting to 37 percent. 

The results follow the Nov. 5 election, where Americans sent a clear message: they wanted to turn the page away from the Biden-Harris administration. 

Biden had withdrawn from the Democratic nomination after Trump exposed his cognitive decline in the first debate, leading to what some described as a “coup d’état. 

Democrats were concerned that a Trump presidency would be imminent had Biden remained on the ballot. Their efforts failed, as Trump emerged victorious in the 2024 election, dealing a humiliating defeat to Biden’s successor and vice president, Kamala Harris. 

Biden’s tenure saw skyrocketing inflation, an illegal alien invasion at the southern border, rising crime and several wars in Eastern Europe and the Middle East. Trump, set to be sworn in on Jan. 20, has vowed to reserve Biden’s blunders. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Crews Recover Body of Woman Who Fell in Pa. Sinkhole While Searching for Cat
Next article
LA Times Owner May Add Bias Meter to Site Next Year

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com