Biden Takes Home the Prize for ‘Worst President’ in Modern History

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Joe Biden has accomplished yet another remarkable feat on his way out of the White House: he is viewed as the “worst president” in modern American history.

A J.L. Partners poll conducted for the Daily Mail ranked Biden worse than Jimmy Carter and Richard Nixon, both former presidents who left office amid politically damning scandals.

According to the Mail, Biden consistently landed at the bottom in the poll of 1,006 voters ranking the last nine presidents, making him the worst president in 47 years.

What’s more, forty-four percent of voters ranked Biden among the worst two, while only 14 percent placed him in the top two.

Biden will leave office as the 'worst president' in modern history, according to voters in devastating poll https://t.co/Ft0aQjReYc pic.twitter.com/dIcX8uFsHd — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) December 6, 2024

J.L. Partners cofounder James Johnson referred to the results as “diabolical” for the reputation of the embattled and outgoing one-term president.

“There’s always a recency bias and as Joe Biden is the incumbent, he starts off at a disadvantage there,” Johnson told the Mail. “But regardless of that, these numbers are worse than I expected.”

Johnson said voters looked at Biden’s age, overall conduct in office, the botched and deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan, the invasion at the southern border and “and decided that, in their view, it qualifies him to be the worst president in modern history.”

The pollster added that Biden went from being the “man who beat Trump to the man who let him back in, and who voters feel has been fundamentally a bad president.”

Absolutely true for Biden! pic.twitter.com/suMnSiTvjL — Hayley Smith (@Mrs_Gavin_Smith) December 6, 2024

The poll found that more than half of Americans disapproved of Biden’s unprecedented and broad pardon of his son, Hunter Biden, with his approval rating plummeting to 37 percent.

The results follow the Nov. 5 election, where Americans sent a clear message: they wanted to turn the page away from the Biden-Harris administration.

Biden had withdrawn from the Democratic nomination after Trump exposed his cognitive decline in the first debate, leading to what some described as a “coup d’état.”

Democrats were concerned that a Trump presidency would be imminent had Biden remained on the ballot. Their efforts failed, as Trump emerged victorious in the 2024 election, dealing a humiliating defeat to Biden’s successor and vice president, Kamala Harris.

Biden’s tenure saw skyrocketing inflation, an illegal alien invasion at the southern border, rising crime and several wars in Eastern Europe and the Middle East. Trump, set to be sworn in on Jan. 20, has vowed to reserve Biden’s blunders.