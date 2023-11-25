Rapists, Sex Offenders Among Those Illegally Entering America

(Bethany Blankley, The Center Square) – Rapists and sex offenders are among the most violent people illegally entering the U.S., according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. They illegally enter to avoid punishment in their home country or illegally enter the U.S., commit violent offenses, and then attempt to flee back to their home country, agents say.

In one recent case, ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ICE-ERO)-Boston agents arrested a Brazilian man who illegally entered the U.S. and was wanted in Brazil for raping a 5-year-old.

The 37-year-old Brazilian man was arrested Nov. 14 on Martha’s Vineyard near his residence in West Tisbury, Massachusetts. Prior to illegally entering the U.S. during a previous administration, the Brazilian national was convicted on multiple counts for raping a child. After his convictions and before he was sentenced to 14 years in prison, he fled Brazil and illegally entered the U.S.

He “unlawfully entered the United States on an unknown date at an unknown location without being inspected or admitted by an immigration official,” ICE said. He represents one of millions of gotaways – foreign nationals who illegally enter the U.S. between ports of entry to intentionally evade capture by law enforcement. Law enforcement officials have no idea how many, who or where they are. They are among at least 1.7 million since January 2021, The Center Square previously reported.

In May 2019, after failing to appear for his sentencing, the 2nd Criminal Court of Sorriso in Sorriso, Mato Grosso, Brazil, issued a warrant for his arrest.

It would take another four and a half years – until Sept. 28, 2023 – for ICE to learn of his whereabouts in the U.S. And after ICE ERO-Boston agents became aware of his presence on Martha’s Vineyard, it would take another six weeks to apprehend him. He was apprehended during a vehicle stop and served with a notice to appear before a Department of Justice immigration judge. He remains in ERO custody pending his removal proceedings.

“This undocumented Brazilian national represented a significant threat to the inhabitants of Martha’s Vineyard,” ERO Boston Field Office Director Todd Lyons said. “He sexually assaulted a five-year-old child in his homeland and then ran from authorities when held accountable for his actions. ERO Boston will not allow such predators to threaten our residents. We will continue to apprehend and remove anyone who attempts to use our New England community as a refuge from justice.”

In another recent case, border agents arrested two El Salvadorans wanted for rape in Maryland who were attempting to flee the U.S. by heading back to El Salvador. One was in the country illegally and had previous removal orders. The other had lawful permanent residence status. Both were processed for removal.

Federal agents apprehended the suspected rapists and fugitives at Washington Dulles International Airport in late October.

One 53-year-old Salvadoran man who was illegally in the U.S., was first arrested in Montgomery County, Maryland, with a warrant for felony second degree rape and sexual abuse of a minor. He was previously ordered to be removed from the U.S. by an immigration judge in 2006.

The second 53-year-old Salvadoran man who was arrested had a warrant out for his arrest in Prince George’s County, Maryland, for felony second degree rape.

Critics argue that their plan to flee to El Salvador indicates that any claims they made to justify staying in the U.S. were likely invalid because after they were caught committing a crime they tried to go back to El Salvador.

Their arrests came after ICE-ERO agents arrested two violent criminals wanted in El Salvador and Brazil: an MS-13 gang member on El Salvador’s Top 100 list and a Brazilian military officer involved in a 2015 massacre. They were apprehended in Alabama and New Hampshire, respectively.

In fiscal year 2022, ICE ERO agents arrested 46,396 illegal foreign nationals with criminal histories including 198,498 associated charges and convictions. The charges and convictions include 21,531 assault offenses; 8,164 sex and sexual assault offenses; 5,554 weapons offenses; 1,501 homicide-related offenses; and 1,114 kidnapping offenses.