Sunday, November 26, 2023

Rep. Jackson Renews Impeachment Push Against Mayorkas Over Biden Border’s ‘Mayhem’

'We have known terrorists crossing our borders now in record numbers...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Alejandro Mayorkas
Alejandro Mayorkas / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, voiced support for the potential renewal of impeachment proceedings against DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.  

During an interview on Fox News’s Sunday Morning Futures with host Sean Duffy, Jackson echoed the sentiments put forth by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., regarding Mayorkas’s inactions at the southern border. 

“Well, I hope so, Sean, I really do, because people in this country, they want accountability at this particular point,” Jackson said when asked by Duffy about the possibility for Mayorkas facing a new impeachment resolution over the border chaos.

“That’s what people are really sick of, and that’s why people are disgusted with Congress. It seems like we don’t get anything done sometimes and people want accountability,” he added. 

Jackson’s remarks came after a GOP-led impeachment resolution against Mayorkas was thwarted by eight Republicans who argued that such a move would take attention away other issues, including government funding. However, Jackson said that the House GOP must use its powers to push back against the Biden administration.

“We control a very slim majority in the House of Representatives, we don’t control the Senate or the White House, but we should be doing everything we can to hold this man accountable, to hold the Biden administration accountable,” he added. 

Highlighting the severity of the situation, Jackson emphasized that border challenges extend beyond immigration statistics, morphing into a pressing national security concern. 

“He has been completely derelict in his duty,” he said of Mayorkas. “This is a national security issue for us now. It’s not just an issue with the fentanyl and poisoning our youth, not an issue with just the overwhelming number of people coming other here, the crime, the sex trafficking, drug trafficking, all of the violence that follows that, it’s an issue now of national security. We have known terrorists crossing our borders now in record numbers.”

He critiqued Mayorkas, alleging dereliction of duty and painting him as a puppet of the Biden administration, accusing him of neglecting the nation’s interests.  

“This man has been given every opportunity to do something about this. He has continued to bury his head in the sand and act like there’s not a problem. He’s a puppet of the Biden administration… and something needs to be done about it,” Jackson concluded.

