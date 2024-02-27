Biden Tries, Fails to Dismiss Concerns about Senility During Softball Seth Meyers Interview

(Headline USA) President Joe Biden dismissed concerns about his age and mental acuity during a softball interview with late-night host Seth Meyers on Monday.

Meyers began the interview by mentioning special counsel Robert Hur’s report on Biden’s mishandling of classified information, which revealed the 81-year-old struggled to remember when he was vice president or when his son Beau died.



“According to recent polling, this is a real concern for American voters,” Meyers said. “How do you address that concern going forward as you come up to the 2024 election?”

Biden responded: “Well, a couple of things. No. 1, you gotta take a look at the other guy. He’s about as old as I am, but he can’t remember his wife’s name.”

Contrary to his claim, Biden has previously confused his wife, Jill, with his sister, Valerie. There are no reported incidents of his top rival, former President Donald Trump, having confused or forgotten the name of his wife, Melania.

Following the false claim, Biden proceeded to change subjects saying what mattered more than age was “how old your ideas are.”

Former President Donald Trump “wants to take us back,” Biden claimed. “He wants to take us [back] on Roe v. Wade. He wants to take us back on a whole range of issues that are 50, 60 years they’ve been solid American positions.”

Biden went on to trumpet the “good things” his administration had done before trailing off and appearing to lose his train of thought.

“And I really think [Trump’s] views on where to take America are older than—anyway, I don’t want to get going,” Biden said, prompting Meyers to move on to a different topic.

“What’s your 2024 agenda? Because I feel like we live in such crazy times that that is one of the things I feel we hear less about,” Meyers asked.

Unsurprisingly, Biden responded with a gaffe, describing his 2024 agenda as his “2020 agenda.”

“Look, the 2020 agenda is to finish the job,” he said. “Inflation’s down… 14 million new jobs, unemployment rate is the lowest it’s been for the longest time, we’re building wealth for people. We have to do more.”

Inflation is down only relative to the unprecedented levels it reached during Biden’s first two years in office, and recent data from the Center for Immigration Studies revealed that all of the employment growth in the final quarter of 2023 went to foreign-born workers.

It was unclear whether the “job” Biden was referring to was the so-called Great Replacement that his controversial open-border policies have set about to achieve by overwhelming the U.S. with illegal immigrants who will dillute the voting power of U.S. citizens and eventually lead to permanent majorities for Democrats if kept in a state of welfare dependency.

Headline USA’s Ben Sellers contributed to this report.