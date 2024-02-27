Quantcast
Tuesday, February 27, 2024

BOOK: Biden Silent on China’s Role in Fentanyl Crisis Because of Family’s Business Deals

'President Biden has been remarkably quiet in discussing China’s involvement in the drug trade; he does not challenge its leadership about their conduct...'

Peter Schweizer's 'Blood Money'
Peter Schweizer's 'Blood Money' / IMAGE: Harper Collins

(Headline USA) A new book by author Peter Schweizer alleges President Joe Biden has been silent on China’s role in the fentanyl crisis because of his family’s business dealings with Chinese Communist Party-linked companies.

Schweizer’s book, titled Blood Money: Why the Powerful Turn a Blind Eye While China Kills Americans, exposes the CCP’s “covert operations in the American drug trade, social justice movement and medical establishment,” all of which are designed to “sow chaos and decadence in the United States.”

In one chapter, Schweizer points out Biden’s notable silence on China’s efforts to smuggle fentanyl into the U.S., despite his own son’s struggle with drug addiction and his past advocacy on that front.

“Joe Biden was outspoken in 1992 when it was exposed that Beijing was involved with the heroin trade,” Schweizer wrote, according to Fox News.

“The then-senator from Delaware showed initiative in calling out the communist leadership for its illicit activities, Schweizer added. “But now, with the far more deadly fentanyl crisis, he has grown silent.”

Biden made mention of the fentanyl crisis during his State of the Union address last year, but only promised “more drug detection machines and more inspections of cargo,” the book notes.

“What he never mentioned was Beijing’s hand in the matter,” Schweizer adds. “President Biden has been remarkably quiet in discussing China’s involvement in the drug trade; he does not challenge its leadership about their conduct.”

The reason for Biden’s silence seems to be the fact that “members of the first family received some $31 million in deals from a small group of Chinese businessmen with deep ties to the highest levels of Chinese intelligence,” the book says.

Some of the Chinese businessmen the Bidens worked with even have direct “ties to the fentanyl trade, including $5 million from a Chinese national who was a business partner with a notorious triad leader,” its says.

For example, Ye Jianming, a Chinese tycoon who gave Hunter Biden an interest-free $5 million loan and an $80,000 diamond as a gift, has been tied to a Chinese drug lord named White Wolf.

The drug lord works with Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel and “helps them in the production and distribution of fentanyl in the United States,” the book reveals.

