Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Biden Ridiculed for Calling Trump ‘Hitler,’ Then Taking Selfies w/ Him

'I’m confused…why is President Biden just sitting there laughing with Hitler?...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
President Joe Biden meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Critics called out President Joe Biden for previously comparing President-elect Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler—then smiling next to him in a White House photo just weeks later. 

Many X users pointed out that Biden’s alarmist rhetoric against Trump in the 2024 election was a bunch of rubbish. 

Journalist Yashar Ali shared a photo of Biden and First Lady Jill Biden posing with Trump, questioning Biden’s previous “fascist” claims. 

“Is this the type of photo you take with a man whom you believe is a fascist? A threat to democracy?” he asked on X. “Hitler and Mussolini were fascists—would you be okay with someone taking a picture like this with either of them?” 

Daily Wire reporter Ryan Saavedra echoed Ali’s sentiments, posting Biden’s previous comments about Trump. “Biden looks ecstatic in these photos with Trump after he said the following about Trump during the election,” he wrote. 

Kristen Mag, who went viral last month for announcing her pro-Trump vote after previously backing Bernie Sanders, wrote: “I’m confused…why is President Biden just sitting there laughing with Hitler?” 

OutKick founder Clay Travis also shared the Oval Office photo, writing, “From he’s Hitler to let’s hang out by the White House fire in a week.” 

Philip Labonte, the lead singer of the metal band All That Remains, chimed in, writing, “Joe Biden welcomes ‘literally Hitler’ to the white house.” 

Some of Biden’s statements equating Trump to fascism include the following. “I mean this from the bottom of my heart: Trump is a threat to this nation,” Biden said in July 2024.

During a February fundraiser, Biden claimed, “There is one existential threat: it’s Donald Trump” 

Biden’s former presidential campaign repeated similar claims. Michael Tyler, the Biden campaign’s communications director, once said of Trump, “He’s going to echo the rhetoric of Hitler and Mussolini, and we’re going to make sure that people understand just how serious that is every single time.” 

On Wednesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refused to say whether Biden would apologize to Trump for calling him a “dangerous threat.” Jean-Pierre claimed in response that Biden stood behind his past rhetoric.

