Melania Ready to Redefine First Lady Role in a Major Snub to DC Swamp

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Incoming First Lady Melania Trump is done playing nice with the D.C. establishment as she prepares for her 2025 grand return to the White House.

Melania is reportedly planning to mold the role of first lady to her own style, opting to divide her time between New York, Florida and Washington, D.C., to prioritize her and President-elect Donald Trump’s son, Barron.

“Melania will be the first lady, but only on her terms,” a Mar-a-Lago source told the New York Post on Wednesday. “She’ll do the big events. But no ladies’ tea and no — or very few — interviews.”

The source added, “She views winning as the main show, and the rest she’ll do as she pleases. She’s really in the driver’s seat as to her duties at the White House.”

The source affirmed that Melania “will be a part time first lady — while being a full-time mother and wife.”

She's right. Melania Trump is one of the most bullied people in the world. She never got a fair chance with the media. They did her dirty. This time around, we have X. And we can spread her messages and her good deeds. Msm is dead. Drop a heart if you support our Flotus. ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/rT4TnTmJV3 — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) November 12, 2024

Melania’s new approach appears to be a response to the left-wing media and Deep State’s near-decade-long attacks against her.

During her 2017-2021 tenure as first lady, Melania faced constant attacks from Democrats, including sexist smears, media hits and ridicule targeting her proposals and even her son.

Since leaving the White House, Melania has spoken out about her experience in D.C., including her reaction to the FBI searching her drawers during the Mar-a-Lago raid.

Speaking to Fox News and promoting her best-selling book in September, Melania described the raid as an “invasion of privacy” that left her feeling “angry.”

“I saw unpleasant stuff that nobody wants to see it. And you get angry because, you know, nobody should be putting up with that kind of stuff,” she said. “Some person — I don’t even know who or how many people — they, you know, they went through my stuff.”

Melania Trump on the Mar-a-Lago raid: “It made me angry.. I saw unpleasant stuff. Some person I don’t even know who or how many people — They went through my stuff.” pic.twitter.com/1OVmSq5cmN — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 26, 2024

D.C. got a preview of the new Melania when she declined to meet outgoing First Lady Jill Biden for a White House transition meeting.

A source told media outlets that the FBI raid influenced Melania’s decision to bluntly decline the invitation.