Friday, October 4, 2024

Vance Goes Viral for Baby Blues, ‘Office’ Face During VP Debate

'I'm not gay but JD Vance blue eyes getting me...'

Posted by Maire Clayton
JD Vance
JD Vance / PHOTO: AP

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Even mainstream-media pundits begrudgingly praised Ohio Sen. JD Vance for his success during Tuesday’s vice-presidential debate.

Performance-wise, Vance came across as composed and polished. However, he also appeared to win over a few new supporters for his physical appearance.

X users could not get enough of Vance’s “sparkling blue eyes” during the 90-minute debate against Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Investigative journalist Laura Loomer reposted a TikTok video on X showing a gay male professing his newfound crush on Vance and how he felt pierced by his blue eyes.

“JD Vance did such a great job during the debate, he has gay liberal men out here about to vote for Trump,” Loomer wrote. “You love to see it.”

Another user added, “I’m not gay but JD Vance blue eyes getting me.”

While Vance’s eyes were a hot topic of the night, the Hillbilly Elegy author’s facial expressions sparked comparisons to The Office character Jim Halpert (John Krasinski)—who, like Vance, often broke the fourth wall by gazing knowingly into the camera.

The Daily Caller posted a compilation set to the theme song of the popular mockumentary TV show.

Vance addressed The Office comparisons Thursday while appearing on “The Ruthless Podcast.”

He revealed that while he wished he could take credit for his facial reaction, he was actually just “looking at the timer,” which happened to be located right by the camera. (7min)

“I was trying to you know, pay attention to what [Walz is] saying, but then you have to be ready for when his time’s up because then it’s your turn to speak,” Walz stated.

“It spawned a million viral memes,” Vance said as he laughed. “So I’m glad they did it like that.”

The potential vice president added he was “nervous as hell” during the debate and realized he only did a good job when he saw his wife, Usha, joined him onstage immediately following the conclusion of the night’s political discourse.

“Usha doesn’t lie to me, and her face especially doesn’t lie to me,” Vance noted. “And I knew that minute that we had a very good debate.” (5:20min)

