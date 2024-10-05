Vance Goes Viral for Baby Blues, ‘Office’ Face During VP Debate

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Even mainstream-media pundits begrudgingly praised Ohio Sen. JD Vance for his success during Tuesday’s vice-presidential debate.

Performance-wise, Vance came across as composed and polished. However, he also appeared to win over a few new supporters for his physical appearance.

X users could not get enough of Vance’s “sparkling blue eyes” during the 90-minute debate against Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Anyone else can’t stop looking at Vance’s sparkling blue eyes? 😂 — OneOutOfFour (@OneOutof4) October 2, 2024

Investigative journalist Laura Loomer reposted a TikTok video on X showing a gay male professing his newfound crush on Vance and how he felt pierced by his blue eyes.

“JD Vance did such a great job during the debate, he has gay liberal men out here about to vote for Trump,” Loomer wrote. “You love to see it.”

Gay liberal men are now professing their crush on @JDVance after the VP debate. JD Vance did such a great job during the debate, he has gay liberal men out here about to vote for Trump. You love to see it.

pic.twitter.com/VcZJkHyibh — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) October 3, 2024

Another user added, “I’m not gay but JD Vance blue eyes getting me.”

I'm not gay but JD Vance blue eyes getting me🤣 — Stone (@downlowfarming) October 2, 2024

While Vance’s eyes were a hot topic of the night, the Hillbilly Elegy author’s facial expressions sparked comparisons to The Office character Jim Halpert (John Krasinski)—who, like Vance, often broke the fourth wall by gazing knowingly into the camera.

JD Vance kept breaking the fourth wall tonight during the VP Debate. It was giving Jim Halpert from The Office vibes 🤣 pic.twitter.com/nkPutrrjCq — DEL (@delinthecity_) October 2, 2024

The Daily Caller posted a compilation set to the theme song of the popular mockumentary TV show.

JD Vance was Jim Halpert last night. pic.twitter.com/sxESCpLKLA — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 2, 2024

Vance addressed The Office comparisons Thursday while appearing on “The Ruthless Podcast.”

He revealed that while he wished he could take credit for his facial reaction, he was actually just “looking at the timer,” which happened to be located right by the camera. (7min)

“I was trying to you know, pay attention to what [Walz is] saying, but then you have to be ready for when his time’s up because then it’s your turn to speak,” Walz stated.

“It spawned a million viral memes,” Vance said as he laughed. “So I’m glad they did it like that.”

The potential vice president added he was “nervous as hell” during the debate and realized he only did a good job when he saw his wife, Usha, joined him onstage immediately following the conclusion of the night’s political discourse.

“Usha doesn’t lie to me, and her face especially doesn’t lie to me,” Vance noted. “And I knew that minute that we had a very good debate.” (5:20min)