Tuesday, October 1, 2024

JD Vance Stuns in Debate, Shakes ‘Knucklehead’ Walz and Leftist Moderators

'I’m a knucklehead at times...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Viewers in the spin room watch the CBS News vice presidential debate, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Sen. JD Vance delivered a sharp and blunt performance during the Tuesday vice presidential debate where he skillfully lectured Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and two leftist CBS News moderators.

Throughout the debate, Vance and Walz engaged in a substantive policy discussion, covering topics from inflation and immigration to climate change.

From the start, it was clear that Vance was far more prepared than Walz, who repeatedly stumbled over his words. 

Moderators Margaret Brennan and Norah O’Donnell confronted Walz over his false claim of being in Hong Kong during the Tiananmen Square protests. Walz deflected the question, speaking about his upbringing. 

“I’m a knucklehead at times,” he said before dramatically declaring before being pressed by the anchor to answer the question.

Flustered, Walz responded, “All I said was that I got there that summer and misspoke on this. So, I’d just— that’s what I said. So, I was in Hong Kong and China during the democracy protest and from that, I learned a lot.” 

Later in the debate, Walz again left many scratching their heads by boasting about becoming “friends with school shooters.” 

Brennan and O’Donnell oddly began the debate with questions about the Middle East, giving Vance an opening to highlight the stark contrast between the Trump-Vance foreign policy and the current record of Vice President Kamala Harris. 

When the debate turned to immigration, Vance criticized Harris for her role as border czar during the unprecedented surge of illegal immigration. Walz responded by shifting the conversation to Springfield, Ohio. 

Vance condemned the presence of foreign nationals in the city, labeling them “illegal aliens,” which prompted Brennan to attempt a fact-check, arguing that these individuals were legally in the U.S. on visas. 

Vance swiftly countered, explaining that these individuals are flown directly from foreign countries using a questionable app called CBP One. His forceful response caused the moderators to mute his microphone. 

During the debate, both men occasionally gave credit to each other, at times appearing as if they were old acquaintances. 

Watch Vance’s closing remarks below.

