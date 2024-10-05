Quantcast
Friday, October 4, 2024

Living Large: Video Exposes Biden Migrants’ Lavish Lifestyle on Taxpayer Dime

'Everything is included. We don’t pay anything...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USASome of the foreign nationals paroled into the U.S. by the Biden-Harris administration appear to be living in taxpayer-funded luxury apartments in Maineaccording to newly released footage from Friday.

The video, recorded by Turning Point USA journalist Savanah Hernandez for the Frontlines series, suggests that American taxpayers are footing the bill for fully furnished apartments in Brunswick, Maine, allocated to these individuals. 

Footage from one of the apartments shows furniture, rugs, a flat-screen television, an air conditioner and what appear to be brand-new appliances—all allegedly paid for by Americans. 

These individuals—not labeled as illegal aliens by the left due to receiving social security numbers from the federal government—seem to enjoy two years of rent- and utility-free housing. 

“How much is rent here?” asked a reporter, his voice distorted. “Free—two years, two years,” an unidentified man responded. 

Another woman, whose face was blurred out, explained how the alleged taxpayer-funded housing assistance works. “After two years, we have to pay the rent,” she explained from what seemed to be one of the apartments. 

In another video cut, she clarified, “Everything is included. We don’t pay anything.” 

Hernandez also pointed out that Brunswick is located in a county that received over $5 million in aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). 

FEMA is currently facing criticism for allocating most of its budget to assist illegal immigrants and foreign nationals. 

“This is why I wanted to come up to Brunswick because I wanted to show you guys a comparison how the federal government is treating American citizens versus illegal immigrants and migrants in this country,” Hernandez said. 

Later in the video, Hernandez interviewed several “African migrants,” who expressed their satisfaction with living in Maine. 

The video is part of Hernandez’s ongoing work to expose rampant government waste on illegal immigration—one of the top issues for Americans ahead of the November election.

