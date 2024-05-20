Rudy Giuliani Indicted at His 80th Birthday Party

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Rudy Giuliani‘s 80th birthday was interrupted by two officials with the Arizona attorney general’s office who served notice of his indictment in the Arizona “fake electors” case, accusing him and others of trying to overturn the 2020 election result.

“The mayor was completely unfazed and even laughed as he was handed the papers and drove away. Guests were visibly angry as they shouted at the individuals who served the former mayor,” an outraged attendee, according to the Daily Mail.

Other attendees were left in tears, thinking that it was an effort to humiliate and intimidate Giuliani and his friends.

Earlier Giuliani taunted the corrupt officials from the party by saying that they were running out of time to serve him in the case.

The news source reported that the prosecutors had been trying for weeks to deliver official notice that Giuliani has to appear in court on May 21, 2024.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes reported on May 17, 2024, that Giuliani was served.

“The final defendant was served moments ago. @RudyGiuliani nobody is above the law,” she wrote.

The final defendant was served moments ago. @RudyGiuliani nobody is above the law. https://t.co/rer9hi8cTf — AZ Attorney General Kris Mayes (@AZAGMayes) May 18, 2024

Caroline Wren, a top GOP consultant who hosted the birthday party at her home in Palm Beach, Fla., talked about what happened.

“It’s a shame that while the Arizona southern border is wide open and crime is reaching an all-time high, the Arizona secretary of state’s office thought it was a good use of resources to send agents across the country to serve an indictment to a man who was celebrating his 80th birthday amongst friends and family and has spent his entire life dedicated to law and order,” she wrote.

Wren then continued by saying that Americans now see how authoritarian the Left has become.

“This is what the Left does to people they fear. They fear Rudy Giuliani because he’s one of the greatest prosecutors in American history and one of the strongest voices in the America First movement – so of course they must try to silence, indict and humiliate him – but luckily the American people can see right through this outrageous lawfare,” she added.