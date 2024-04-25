Quantcast
Hamas Releases Video of American Hostage Missing Arm; Parents React

'We are relieved to see him alive but we are also concerned about his health and wellbeing...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Hersh Goldberg-Polin (Source: Screenshot / Twitter / @AvivaKlompas)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The Gaza-based Hamas terror group has released a propaganda video featuring a young Israeli American citizen whose brutal kidnapping sent chills down American spines. 

The hostage seen in the video is 23-year-old Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who was brutally abducted by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7 from the Supernova rave.

The propaganda video confirms that Goldberg-Polin is missing one of his arms, presumably due to blasts on the horrific day when roughly 1,200 individuals died, many others were injured and several women were raped. 

In the video, a visibly distraught Goldberg-Polin identified himself and stated that Hamas had held him hostage for “nearly 200 days.” This statement, according to the Times of Israel, suggests that the video was recorded recently and that he remains alive.

[Caution: Graphic descriptions and video below; viewer discretion advised for potentially upsetting content]

Goldberg-Polin’s kidnapping captured the attention of concerned Americans as he was seen being aided into a van, with the bone of his left limb visibly exposed. He was subsequently transported into the Gaza Strip, where he remains held hostage.

“As horrible as it is as a parent to your kid under gunpoint, with one arm … the composure with which he’s walking on his own legs, pulling himself with his one weak hand onto the truck, gave me a real dose of strength,” said Rachel Goldberg, the young man’s mother, in an October interview with CNN. 

In response to the new Hamas-produced video, Goldberg, along with her husband, Jon Polin, expressed their overwhelming emotions.

“We are relieved to see him alive but we are also concerned about his health and wellbeing as well as that of all the other hostages and all of those suffering in this region,” Polin said in a video statement. 

He added, “We are here today with a plea to all of the leaders of the parties who have been negotiating to date. This includes Qatar, Egypt, the United States, Hamas and Israel: be brave, lean in, seize this moment and get a deal done to reunite all of us with our loved ones and end the suffering in this region.”

Seconds later, Goldberg stepped in to issue a heartfelt message to her son: “Hersh, we heard your voice today for the first time in 201 days and if you can hear us, we are telling you, we love you, stay strong, survive.” 

Shortly after Goldberg-Polin was abducted to Gaza, his mother participated in a press conference with other Israeli-American victims, sharing what they knew at the time. 

“Unfortunately, what we heard about Hersh [from eyewitnesses] is that his arm was blown off from his elbow down,” Goldberg told the media during a press conference. “He tourniqueted his own arm.”  

Before falling victim to Hamas, Goldberg-Polin had sent text messages to his mother, saying, “I love you,” and “I’m sorry.”

