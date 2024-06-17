Quantcast
Monday, June 17, 2024

Jill Biden Still Trying to Defend Joe’s Age, Mental Acuity

'My sources, diplomatic sources here, say it is the worst they've ever seen Joe Biden, and he's in a bad way...'

Joe and Jill Biden
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USA) First Lady Jill Biden tried to defend her husband’s age and mental acuity last week, just hours before a motionless President Joe Biden had to be escorted off the stage at a Los Angeles fundraiser by former President Barack Obama.

Jill Biden was speaking at a campaign event in Wisconsin featuring mostly elderly voters, who were given “Biden Bingo” cards that included popular catch-phrases of the president’s, such as “Folks,” “union jobs” and “Amtrak train.”

“This nana is proud to stand here with all of you to get to work to re-elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris,” Jill Biden said in front of a “Seniors for Biden–Harris” sign.

With youger voters flocking to former President Donald Trump, the Biden campaign has attempted to pivot to the other end of the demographic curve, pandering to voters ages 65 and up to offset the potential losses.

The first lady largely focused on Social Security and Medicare in her brief address, but also tried to downplay concerns about her husband’s fitness.

“Joe and the other guy are essentially the same age so let’s not be fooled,” she said. “Biden is a healthy, wise, 81-year-old ready to work every day to make our future better.”

That same day, Joe Biden suffered another embarrassing incident when he froze on stage at a celebrity-studded Hollywood fundraiser.

Video footage of the event showed the elderly Biden standing completely still while staring out at the crowd when Obama grabbed his arm and led him off stage.

A few days prior, Biden also bizarrely wandered off during a meeting with world leaders in Italy.

Biden campaign spokeswoman Adrienne Elrod later claimed the president was actually going to greet demonstrators who landed near the meeting via parachute.

But a diplomat who attended the G7 summit described Biden as “the worst he has ever been.” 

A European journalist who spoke with others in attendance at the G7 confirmed the sentiment: “My sources, diplomatic sources here, say it is the worst they’ve ever seen Joe Biden, and he’s in a bad way,” The Sun’s Harry Cole revealed.

“He’s losing focus in meetings. Sometimes he’s very sharp sometimes, he’s very much not,” Cole continued. “So some worrying developments there. Last night there was an awkward moment with President Biden where he was looking very doddery.”

