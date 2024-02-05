Quantcast
Did House GOP Hint at Deportation of Cuban-born Mayorkas After Impeachment?

'This Committee, through these articles of impeachment, begins the process of deporting Secretary Mayorkas...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks at a news conference at the U.S. Border Patrol South Station in Eagle Pass, Texas, Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The House Homeland Security Committee issued an official report to accompany the resolution on Mayorkas’ impeachment for “high crimes and misdemeanors,” featuring an apparent mistake. 

The 324-long report, featured on a House Committee on Rules page, declared that the Homeland Security Committee would initiate Mayorkas’s deportation after passing impeachment proceedings.

With emphasis added, the report’s 138th page read: “This Committee, through these articles of impeachment, begins the process of deporting Secretary Mayorkas from his position on account of his failure to comply with his official duties, and thereby allow his position to be filled by someone willing to enforce the Nation’s immigration laws once again.” 

White House spokesman for oversight and investigations Ian Sams first noticed the apparent mistake, sharing a screenshot of it on Twitter. He also seized the opportunity to mock Republicans.

“House Republicans’ final impeachment report literally says their impeachment is about ‘deporting’ Secretary Mayorkas,” Sams claimed on Twitter. “I’m sorry, what?” he added.

Some users claimed the error appeared to be a reference to Mayorkas’ birth country. Mayorkas was born in Cuba to Jewish parents. His mother was born in Romania and had escaped the Holocaust. He emigrated to the U.S. and was raised in Southern California, according to the Washington Post.

While the typo could be a mere grammatical error by a congressional staffer, the impeachment resolution raises damning allegations against Mayorkas, who was first confirmed as DHS secretary in February 2021.

Mayorkas is facing imminent impeachment for what has long been described as a dereliction of duty for allowing hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens to enter the U.S.

Several Democratic mayors and governors, historically supportive of immigration, have revolted against the Biden administration, calling for the southern border to be shut down.

Mayorkas has admitted an unprecedented level of individuals claiming they are seeking asylum. Many of these individuals have been released into the U.S. on a parole system that Republicans say has been hijacked and weaponized by Mayorkas.

Some refugee applicants wait years before their applications can be considered. Some of them do not even return for their hearings.

If the resolution passes, Mayorkas would become the first cabinet member to be impeached since 1876.

