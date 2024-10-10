Biden-Harris Admin. May Use Afghans to Stop Trump

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Recent polling data from different sources showed that Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump may win the 2024 election even with Democrats meddling, which means that the Left could just stop Trump from ever stepping into the Oval Office.

Trending Politics recently reported that the FBI arrested Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi, a 27-year-old Afghan man, who planned an Election Day attack on crowded areas.

National correspondent for Fox News Bill Melugin reported that, according to the FBI, Tawhedi entered the United States on Sept. 9, 2021, “on a special immigrant visa, days after the disastrous U.S. Afghan withdrawal, and currently has parole status.”

“The FBI has a has a photo allegedly from his iPhone they say depicts him describing to his daughter and another child ‘the rewards a martyr receives in the afterlife,'” Melugin wrote.

A podcaster and former FBI agent, Kyle Seraphin, responded to Melugin’s post by stating that the FBI orchestrated the event.

“The FBI created this situation, talked the subject into his attack, gave him the weapons, and arrested him on the site of the handoff. No one was in danger. Period,” he wrote.

When people asked him in the comments section why the FBI would do something like this and then put the man behind bars, Seraphin wrote that it was made to justify their budget.

In the comments section under Melugin’s post, people rhetorically asked how many of these kinds of people are already inside the U.S. because of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris’s wide-open border policy, obviously implying that there are many violent illegal aliens already inside the country.

“Democrats used the Afghanistan disaster as an excuse to bring tens of thousands of unvetted people into the U.S.,” @wirraone wrote.

On Sept. 1, 2021, former White House press secretary Jen Paski gaslighted Americans by saying that Afghan refugees are properly vetted.

“I can absolutely assure you that no one is coming into the United States of America who has not been through a thorough screening and background check process,” she said.

The truth, however, is different. Joe Biden and Harris reportedly paroled approximately 77,000 into the U.S.

News websites like Townhall also reported in 2021 that the Biden-Harris administration stopped vetting people from Afghanistan. Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell also admitted that the administration’s vetting process of Afghans is non-existent.

The reason why Biden and Harris would allow potential terrorists to come to this country was because they didn’t want to guarantee a peaceful and non-violent election.

“I’m confident it’ll be free and fair. I don’t know whether it will be peaceful,” Biden said.