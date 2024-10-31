Kim Kardashian Allegedly Nukes Son’s YouTube over Videos Criticizing Kamala Harris

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Celebrity icon Kim Kardashian allegedly took down her son’s YouTube channel Wednesday after he posted videos criticizing Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

Saint West, the 8-year-old son of Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West, reportedly published two uncomplimentary video memes about Harris to YouTube Shorts on Tuesday, according to the Daily Beast.

Social media users screen-recorded the videos demeaning the vice president. One video showed a cartoon man turning his shoe around to show he stepped in … Vice President Kamala Harris. The meme was clearly intended to liken whatever the man accidentally stepped in as excrement.

Kanye West’s son, Saint West posted this on YouTube Shorts about Kamala Harris 😭 pic.twitter.com/a23TFrzMZw — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) October 29, 2024

The other video posted by Kardashian’s son displayed a photo of Harris as four young people appeared saying the words “dumb,” “stupid,” “crazy” and “dangerous.”

This was just posted on Saint West’s YouTube page Yes, that is Kanye West’s son. Yes, he is 8 years old pic.twitter.com/iZvUx8g5OW — TheArmchairAnalyst (@Sitting_Analyst) October 30, 2024

Saint West invited his mother’s followers to check out his channel after its creation in September. Kardashian made her son sign a contract about posting videos on his channel, which said that any content unapproved by Kardashian may result in the channel’s termination, the outlet noted.

“I must show my mom or guardian all videos before I post them,” said the contract, shared by Kardashian.

“I give permission to any grown up if mom says to delete my video for any reason,” it continued. “If I don’t listen to all of the rules, mom could make my page private or delete my accounts.”

Saint’s parents have opposing political views, the Daily Beast noted. Kardashian is a dedicated Democrat, having endorsed 2016 Democrat presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and tweeted her support of President Joe Biden after the 2020 election.

On the other side of the political aisle is West, a vocal supporter of 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

Despite her opposition to Trump, Kardashian met with him during her first term and even delivered a speech alongside him while lobbying for presidential pardons on behalf of several ex-prisoners she felt were wrongly convicted.

