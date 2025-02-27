Quantcast
Thursday, February 27, 2025

RFK Jr. Halts Multimillion-Dollar COVID Vaccine Trial Days Before It Was Set to Begin

'I look forward to working with Vaxart and medical experts to ensure this work produces safe, effective, and fiscal-minded vaccine technology...'

Posted by Maire Clayton
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President Donald Trump's choice to be Secretary of Health and Human Services, appears before the Senate Finance Committee for his confirmation hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. put a halt to a multimillion-dollar contract Friday that was going to be used to develop another COVID-19 vaccine, according to Fox News Digital.

American biotech company Vaxart Inc., which held the contract, will have to put a pause on its 10,000 people trial that would have started on Monday. Participants were going to be taking the new oral COVID vaccine.

Kennedy put a 90-day stop-work order to evaluate the company’s findings before it would potentially be used on individuals.

The contract was established during President Joe Biden’s term in the White House.

“While it is crucial that the Department [of] Health and Human Services (HHS) support pandemic preparedness, four years of the Biden administration’s failed oversight have made it necessary to review agreements for vaccine production, including Vaxart’s,” Kennedy told the outlet.

Kennedy reiterated he wants to ensure it is safe.

“I look forward to working with Vaxart and medical experts to ensure this work produces safe, effective, and fiscal-minded vaccine technology,” he added.

The vaccine was funded through Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority and it set aside roughly $460 million for the oral vaccine and roughly half of the money was already sent to Vaxart.

However, the pause means the biotech company cannot bill BARDA for the remaining $230 million until the 90 days are up, according to Fox News.

Kennedy was sworn in on Feb. 13 and put in charge of the “Make America Healthy Again” Commission by President Donald Trump. Its goal is “to investigate and address the root causes of America’s escalating health crisis, with a focus on childhood chronic disease.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Biden-Appointed, Canadian-Born Judge Faces Impeachment for Mandating Foreign Aid
Next article
Report: Cleveland among Best in Nation for Taxpayers

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com