RFK Jr. Halts Multimillion-Dollar COVID Vaccine Trial Days Before It Was Set to Begin

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. put a halt to a multimillion-dollar contract Friday that was going to be used to develop another COVID-19 vaccine, according to Fox News Digital.

American biotech company Vaxart Inc., which held the contract, will have to put a pause on its 10,000 people trial that would have started on Monday. Participants were going to be taking the new oral COVID vaccine.

Kennedy put a 90-day stop-work order to evaluate the company’s findings before it would potentially be used on individuals.

The contract was established during President Joe Biden’s term in the White House.

“While it is crucial that the Department [of] Health and Human Services (HHS) support pandemic preparedness, four years of the Biden administration’s failed oversight have made it necessary to review agreements for vaccine production, including Vaxart’s,” Kennedy told the outlet.

Kennedy reiterated he wants to ensure it is safe.

“I look forward to working with Vaxart and medical experts to ensure this work produces safe, effective, and fiscal-minded vaccine technology,” he added.

The vaccine was funded through Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority and it set aside roughly $460 million for the oral vaccine and roughly half of the money was already sent to Vaxart.

However, the pause means the biotech company cannot bill BARDA for the remaining $230 million until the 90 days are up, according to Fox News.

Kennedy was sworn in on Feb. 13 and put in charge of the “Make America Healthy Again” Commission by President Donald Trump. Its goal is “to investigate and address the root causes of America’s escalating health crisis, with a focus on childhood chronic disease.”