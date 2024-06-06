Quantcast
Biden Nearly Collapses on Normandy Ceremony: What’s He Doing?

'Distinguished guests, please welcome the honorable...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USAPresident Joe Biden appeared confused and disoriented during a Thursday ceremony in France commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day, nearly collapsing at one point. 

Video footage shared by the Republican Party Research’s Twitter page captured Biden alongside his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, and French President Emmanuel Macron with his wife, Brigitte Macron.

The ceremony included the attendance of World War II veterans. As Biden shook Macron’s hand, he suddenly bent over, seemingly inspecting something on the ground. 

For roughly 12 seconds, Biden remained bent over while his hands shook, appearing lost. “Distinguished guests, please welcome the honorable Lloyd Austin,” announced an orator, likely referring to the secretary of Defense. 

During this time, Biden stayed bent over as the first lady placed her hand over her mouth seemingly in concern. Notably, before the event, Jill Biden had assisted the president in walking towards a stage as Macron greeted World War II veterans.

Biden’s perplexing behavior at the ceremony comes as voter concerns about his age continue to rise. 

Biden is facing a vigorous campaign from former President Donald Trump and the MAGA movement. Several polls show Trump leading in the run-up to the 2024 election. 

On Wednesday, the Trump campaign released an ad highlighting Biden’s verbal gaffes and perceived cognitive decline. 

The ad opens with a clip of Biden saying, “I’m not a young guy, that’s no secret.” It then transitions to a montage of Biden stumbling, falling, appearing confused, poking his nose, and looking disoriented. 

The ad concludes with the iconic “Trump Make America Great Again! 2024” logo. 

