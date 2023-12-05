SELLERS: Are Democrats Deliberately Farting as Part of a Sinister Psy-Op?

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) Considering that the United Nations-backed COP28 conference already is doing more to help subsidize one of the world’s leading fossil-fuels producers, the United Arab Emirates, than to address any meaningful progress, it is fitting that notorious windbag John Kerry, the Biden administration’s climate czar, chose a panel discussion at the Dubai conference on Sunday to—allegedly—emit a loud fart of his own.

According to reports, Kerry seemed almost to use the outburst to punctuate his newly militant stance against the use of coal for energy production.

“Kerry stated, ‘There shouldn’t be any more coal-fired power plants permitted anywhere in the world,’” the Post Millennial wrote.

“He added, ‘I find myself getting more and more militant because I do not understand how adults who are in a position of responsibility can be avoiding responsibility for taking away those things that are killing people on a daily basis…'” it continued. “But that is when the sound of a toxic emission could be heard through the microphone.”

Although the awkwardness came at the end of an applause line and Kerry himself proceeded to talk without any acknowledgement of it, a telltale indicator came in the reaction of Becky Anderson, managing editor of CNN Abu Dhabi, who was seated next to him. With a bewildered expression on her face, she stealthily covered her nose with her finger and turned her head away.

Some conservatives were calling for Kerry to be held accountable after Sunday’s episode.

“The biggest problem is, during this entire exchange, representing us, the United States of America, he ripped a fart out,” Townhall Media’s Larry O’Connor said, according to the New York Post.

“He let loose with flatulence on an international stage,” O’Connor continued. “He should lose his job immediately. John Kerry farted.”

However, Kerry is not even the highest-ranking member of the Biden administration to nearly cause an international incident while breaking wind at a climate conference.

That distinction belongs to President Joe Biden himself who, some will recall, scandalized the then-duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Parker Bowles, during the 2021 COP26 conference in Glasgow.

“It was long and loud and impossible to ignore,” a source told the Daily Mail of the incident, which occurred while Biden was making small talk with the future queen-consort. “Camilla hasn’t stopped talking about it.”

Pictures confirmed that the two engaged in a conversation during a reception at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery, where then-Prime Minister Liz Truss was also present. Fortunately, the ailing Queen Elizabeth had been confined to bed rest and was not there at the time.

However, it followed shortly in the wake of a reported diaper malfunction that the president had during an audience with Pope Francis.

The Mail went on to note that Biden was, ironically, urging his fellow world leaders to cut methane emissions by 30%.

These episodes both fall on an even broader continuum, though, that points to a disturbing pattern of Democratic flatulence during public discourse, evoking the question as to whether some may be doing it deliberately.

Similar suspicions were raised in October after Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez let out an apparent fart while accusing Israel of “ethnic cleansing” in a pre-recorded video post for her social-media accounts.

Other notorious offenders have included then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, California Rep. Eric Swalwell, New York Rep. Jerrold Nadler and former Obama chief of staff Rahm Emanuel.

While it is unclear what the purpose behind these passive-aggressive acts could be, it may be a diversionary tactic—something like the built-in defense mechanism that skunks use—to redirect the narrative away from scrutiny of some sensitive or controversial point of discussion, such as the Biden administration’s war on energy and the Squad’s anti-Semitism.

On the other hand, it may also be a sort of brazen power move to show those present that the systemic impunity of Democrats’ two-tiered justice is so great, they can even get away with committing the crudest, most unspeakable act imaginable and still face no consequences—nor, indeed, suffer any small measure of personal shame from it.

#Freud linked the #analexpulsive trait to a rebellious personality. The great #CamillePaglia linked #urinary patterns to gender differences in reasoning. And clearly the #Democrat #fartdemic is a deranged power-flex to push methane gas into the atmosphere. https://t.co/q0p68tHbWE — Ben Sellers (@realbensellers) December 5, 2023

The normalization of left-wing flatulence, like its recent efforts to push pedophilia onto an unwitting public, might also be the latest ploy to expand their voter base using the lowest common denominator. Could the “incontinent rights” movement be far behind?

Or it might even be the first phase in an even more sinister gaslighting scheme in which Democrat elites are working to condition the public to act like they never actually farted at all.

Perhaps in phase two of the plan, they will find a way of blaming innocent bystanders for the vulgarity, just as the Biden administration has sought to pin his low poll numbers on public ignorance about how great things really are.

Ben Sellers is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/realbensellers.