Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Biden Shouts While Recounting Debunked Atlantic Smear against War Vets

'He said that those soldiers who gave their lives were, quote, ‘suckers and losers.’ ‘Suckers and losers.’ ...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event, Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Scranton, Pa. Biden has begun three straight days of campaigning in Pennsylvania in his childhood hometown of Scranton. The Democratic president is using the working class city of roughly 75,000 as the backdrop for his pitch for higher taxes on the wealthy. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) President Joe Biden exhibited visible anger as he recounted the debunked claim that former President Donald Trump had disparaged deceased servicemen as “suckers and losers.” 

Speaking at a campaign event in Scranton, Pennsylvania on Tuesday, ahead of the state’s primaries, Biden raised his voice to spew the false claims.

“I have to say there a lot of things Donald Trump has said and done that I find extremely offensive,” Biden began, his tone growing increasingly agitated. 

“But one that offends me the most is when he refused as president to visit an American cemetery outside of Paris when he was president. Why? He said that those soldiers who gave their lives were, quote, ‘suckers and losers.’ ‘Suckers and losers.’ He said it,” Biden added.

Despite Biden’s apparent passion, his comments are marred by one glaring falsehood: Trump never uttered those words in reference to American servicemen. 

Trump and 25 other individuals have vehemently denied these claims. “It’s a fake story and it’s a disgrace that they’re allowed to do it,” Trump, then president, stated. 

“To me, they’re heroes. … It’s even hard to believe how they could do it. And I say that, the level of bravery, and to me, they’re absolute heroes,” Trump added. 

The false claims, first reported by the Atlantic, originated from a 2018 trip to Paris, where Trump was scheduled to visit the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery, the resting place of over 2,000 servicemen who lost their lives during World War I. 

According to the Atlantic dubious report, Trump canceled the visit because he did not wish to honor the fallen soldiers. Following the Atlantic’s claims, subsequent evidence has been revealed that the trip to the cemetery was canceled due to inclement weather

As reported by the Atlantic: “In a conversation with senior staff members on the morning of the scheduled visit, Trump said, ‘Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers.’ In a separate conversation on the same trip, Trump referred to the more than 1,800 marines who lost their lives at Belleau Wood as ‘suckers’ for getting killed.”

This isn’t the first time Biden has levied such accusations against Trump. On Jan. 27, Biden claimed, “Donald Trump—when he was commander-in-chief—refused to visit a cemetery, U.S. Cemetery outside of Paris, for fallen American soldiers, and he referred to those heroes, and I quote, as ‘suckers and losers.'”

