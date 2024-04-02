Biden Admits He Isn’t in Charge? Claims He ‘Didn’t Do’ Trans Proclamation

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Joe Biden suggested on Monday that he had not signed a proclamation declaring Easter Sunday as the Transgender Day of Visibility.

During an exchange with a reporter on Monday, Biden made this admission while responding to House Speaker Mike Johnson‘s criticism of the proclamation announced on Friday.

“Speaker Johnson said you betrayed the tenet of Easter by proclaiming Sunday, Easter Sunday as Transgender Day,” exclaimed Owen Jensen, a reporter for EWTN, according to the Daily Caller. “He called it outrageous and abhorrent. What do you have to say to Speaker Johnson?”

In response, a defiant Biden accused Johnson of being “thoroughly uninformed.”

The reporter asked Biden to clarify, “Uninformed how?” To this, Biden replied, “I didn’t do that.”

Q: Speaker Johnson called it outrageous that Easter Sunday was transgender day of visibility, what do you say to Speaker Johnson?

Biden: “He’s thoroughly uninformed.” Q: Uninformed how?

But despite Biden’s assertions that he had not declared Easter Sunday, which coincided with Transgender Day of Visibility, the facts show otherwise.

Biden, on Friday, wrote: “I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR., President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim March 31, 2024, as Transgender Day of Visibility.”

He further added: “I call upon all Americans to join us in lifting up the lives and voices of transgender people throughout our Nation and to work toward eliminating violence and discrimination based on gender identity.”

Biden’s proclamation drew the ire of Christians and conservatives on social media, with many accusing the president of hijacking a Christian holiday meant to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, the son of God.

Johnson was among those criticizing the president’s proclamation. “The Biden White House has betrayed the central tenet of Easter — which is the resurrection of Jesus Christ,” Johnson wrote on Twitter.

Johnson directly responded to Biden’s claims that he had not declared Easter Sunday as Transgender Day of Visibility.

“This you, @JoeBiden?” Johnson wrote on Monday, sharing a screenshot of the Biden proclamation.