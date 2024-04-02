Three DC Teen Girls Arrested for Beating Disabled Man to Death

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) A 12-year-old girl and two 13-year-old girls were arrested this week in Washington DC for brutally murdering a disabled man in 2023.

The New York Post reported that the three teens were caught on camera murdering Reggie Brown on Oct. 17, 2023.

A group of five girls chased the disabled 64-year-old down an alley and ripped him off a chain link fence as he desperately tried to flee, according to the graphic video.

Investigators testified in court on March 29, 2024, that the attackers stomped his head on the concrete before pulling his pants down to his ankles and using his own belt to beat him.

The deranged group allegedly laughed as the victim began bleeding from his head and one of the girls shouted, “He’s leaking!”

The news source added that Brown was found dead on the street just before 1 a.m. suffering from gruesome injuries consistent with assault, with an autopsy later listing his manner of death as blunt force trauma.

Brown was disabled, had mental health issues, a metal plate in his head and only two fingers on each hand, police said.

“My uncle really didn’t deserve this. He was known in this community for years so for this to happen where he lived for 64 [years] is insane. They have to be held accountable!” Brown’s niece said.

Detective Harry Singleton also revealed that a man in his early 20s initiated the attack by grabbing Brown by the collar and throwing him against a brick wall.

The police reported that the 12-year-old girl was the one who pulled Brown off the fence and used his belt against him while filming the attack on her cellphone.

All three girls were arrested and even though none of them have prior arrests, all of them have long-standing truancy issues, with one of the girls never attending a single day of class this year, the judge said.

The young criminals face second-degree murder charges and are being tried as juveniles, the news source added.