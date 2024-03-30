Biden Administration Deems Easter Sunday ‘Transgender Day of Visibility’

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) In its latest demonstration of contempt for Christianity, the Biden White House has deemed Easter to be “Transgender Day of Visibility.”

“I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR., President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim March 31, 2024, as Transgender Day of Visibility,” Biden said in a Friday proclamation.

“I call upon all Americans to join us in lifting up the lives and voices of transgender people throughout our Nation and to work toward eliminating violence and discrimination based on gender identity.”

Biden’s proclamation was met with widespread outrage from Christians online.

“This is like declaring ‘NATIONAL BACON WEEK’ during the Muslim Ramadan,” said conservative media personality Chuck Callesto on Twitter.

Others chose to poke fun at the situation rather than express outrage.

“Apparently, Biden saw a bunny delivering eggs as the perfect symbol for the transgender,” said Federalist correspondent Margot Cleveland.

Biden’s proclamation appears to be following a nationwide trend. As Headline USA reported earlier this week, Fairfax County, Va., has also blasphemed God by naming Easter Sunday as Transgender Visibility Day.

In that case, the Fairfax County School Board reportedly added “Transgender Visibility Day” to its prior designations of June as LGBT “Pride” Month and October as LGBT History Month for a 62-day LGBT celebration in the district’s schools.

However, it was revealed that the board members were essentially telling Christians that they do not matter by turning “one of their holiest days into a celebration of an ideology that undermines the church’s core convictions.”

As expected, all of the school board’s nine Democrats voted in favor of the measure, while the RINO on the board, Patrick Herrity, did not show up for the vote.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.