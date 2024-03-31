Trump Slams Biden for Hijacking Easter Sunday for ‘Transgender’ Proclamation

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Former President Donald Trump has joined a growing chorus of critics lambasting President Biden’s proclamation of March 31 as the Transgender Day of Visibility, aligning with Easter Sunday.

Outrage erupted after the White House issued the proclamation on Friday, marking a controversial first with the presidential acknowledgment of the Transgender Day of Visibility.

The Trump campaign swiftly criticized Biden’s decision, emphasizing the significance of Easter Sunday by re-sharing a video of the former president commemorating the Christian holiday. In the clip, Trump says: “On Easter Sunday we proclaim with joy, ‘Christ has risen!’”

President Trump: “On Easter Sunday we proclaim with joy, ‘Christ has risen!’” https://t.co/MWi2U8ezbm pic.twitter.com/Dms6cylKtF — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) March 30, 2024

Trump’s remarks were accompanied by demands for an immediate apology to Christians from Biden’s camp.

“We call on Joe Biden’s failing campaign and the White House to issue an apology to the millions of Catholics and Christians across America who believe tomorrow is for one celebration only — the resurrection of Jesus Christ,” said Karoline Leavitt, the Trump campaign’s national press secretary, in a statement posted on Friday.

We call on Joe Biden’s failing campaign @BidenHQ and White House to issue an apology to the millions of Catholics and Christians across America who believe tomorrow is for one celebration only — the resurrection of Jesus Christ. pic.twitter.com/xA3krhhlaM — Karoline Leavitt (@kleavittnh) March 30, 2024

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., echoed the Trump campaign’s sentiments in a Twitter post, stating, “The Biden White House has betrayed the central tenet of Easter — which is the resurrection of Jesus Christ.”

Johnson added, “Banning sacred truth and tradition—while at the same time proclaiming Easter Sunday as ‘Transgender Day’—is outrageous and abhorrent. The American people are taking note.”

The Biden White House has betrayed the central tenet of Easter — which is the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Banning sacred truth and tradition—while at the same time proclaiming Easter Sunday as “Transgender Day”—is outrageous and abhorrent. The American people are taking note. pic.twitter.com/ZCExyVkAVS — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) March 30, 2024

This decision garnered significant backlash due to its timing alongside Easter Sunday, a Christian holiday commemorating the resurrection of Jesus. Transgender Day of Visibility has been celebrated by the left since 2009, Fox News reported.

In the proclamation, Biden stated: “I, Joseph R. Biden Jr., president of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim March 31, 2024, as Transgender Day of Visibility.”

Trump and Johnson were not the only ones who scolded Biden’s Transgender Day of Visibility proclamation:

President Biden has declared tomorrow—Easter Sunday—as “Transgender Day of Visibility.” This once again shows how little respect President Biden and his administration have for God. On the most significant day of the Christian calendar, when the Church around the world celebrates… — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) March 31, 2024

Joe Biden has declared Easter Sunday “Transgender Day of Visibility” What a slap in the face to all Christians in America… pic.twitter.com/ZGESRC3GUO — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 30, 2024

Biden is banning religious symbols from Easter celebrations at the White House, while flying the trans flag and declaring Easter Sunday to be “Trans Visibility Day.” This is the left’s new religion. They want people worshiping the trans flag instead of God. They must be stopped. pic.twitter.com/vVTZf7t5M7 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 30, 2024

