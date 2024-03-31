Quantcast
Sunday, March 31, 2024

Trump Slams Biden for Hijacking Easter Sunday for ‘Transgender’ Proclamation

'On Easter Sunday we proclaim with joy, ‘Christ has risen!’ ...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump holds a Bible as he visits outside St. John's Church across Lafayette Park from the White House. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Former President Donald Trump has joined a growing chorus of critics lambasting President Biden’s proclamation of March 31 as the Transgender Day of Visibility, aligning with Easter Sunday. 

Outrage erupted after the White House issued the proclamation on Friday, marking a controversial first with the presidential acknowledgment of the Transgender Day of Visibility.

The Trump campaign swiftly criticized Biden’s decision, emphasizing the significance of Easter Sunday by re-sharing a video of the former president commemorating the Christian holiday. In the clip, Trump says: “On Easter Sunday we proclaim with joy, ‘Christ has risen!’”

Trump’s remarks were accompanied by demands for an immediate apology to Christians from Biden’s camp.

“We call on Joe Biden’s failing campaign and the White House to issue an apology to the millions of Catholics and Christians across America who believe tomorrow is for one celebration only — the resurrection of Jesus Christ,” said Karoline Leavitt, the Trump campaign’s national press secretary, in a statement posted on Friday.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., echoed the Trump campaign’s sentiments in a Twitter post, stating, “The Biden White House has betrayed the central tenet of Easter — which is the resurrection of Jesus Christ.” 

Johnson added, “Banning sacred truth and tradition—while at the same time proclaiming Easter Sunday as ‘Transgender Day’—is outrageous and abhorrent. The American people are taking note.”

This decision garnered significant backlash due to its timing alongside Easter Sunday, a Christian holiday commemorating the resurrection of Jesus. Transgender Day of Visibility has been celebrated by the left since 2009, Fox News reported. 

In the proclamation, Biden stated: “I, Joseph R. Biden Jr., president of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim March 31, 2024, as Transgender Day of Visibility.”

Trump and Johnson were not the only ones who scolded Biden’s Transgender Day of Visibility proclamation:

