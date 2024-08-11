Quantcast
Sunday, August 11, 2024

Everyday Economics: Will Retail Sales, Housing Starts Alleviate Growth Concerns?

'Has the recent decline in mortgage rates supported a late-season increase in home buying activity that could get more builders back to work?'

Posted by Editor 5
inflation homes
Inflation is crushing the housing market. / PHOTO: AP

(Orphe Divounguy, The Center Square) A higher-than-expected increase in the unemployment rate caused significant panic last week. However, data from the Institute for Supply Management indicated that the services sector expanded in July, while the commerce department data showed initial jobless claims fell.

The stock market also made a modest recovery, partially erasing some of the week’s losses, and Treasury yields rebounded slightly.

While there are numerous indicators suggesting that recession fears may have been exaggerated, this week’s retail sales data will be crucial in alleviating investors’ concerns that a slowdown in consumer spending could drag down economic growth.

Private consumption has been the driving force behind the continued growth of the U.S. economy. Despite some easing in the second quarter, final sales to private domestic consumers grew by a solid 5.1%, down from an even stronger 5.6% in the first quarter. So far, lower inflation has provided a tailwind for household budgets. As inflation eased, real wages increased, delinquencies fell, and bank lending improved – resulting in more favorable conditions for consumers.

The first of July’s inflation reports, the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI), will play a key role in guaranteeing a Federal Reserve rate cut in September. Consumer prices fell by 0.1% in June, bringing the annual increase in the CPI down to just 3%, with core CPI slightly higher at 3.3%.

Fed expectations have already driven interest rates lower. Even before the early August growth scare, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield had fallen from this year’s 4.7% peak in May to below 4% at the end of July. However, a slowdown in the pace of disinflation, coupled with concerns about further weakening in the labor market, could trigger another stock market selloff.

Lastly, the U.S. Census Bureau will release its estimates for housing starts in July.

Historically, housing starts have been an excellent predictor of changes in economic activity and business cycles. Higher mortgage rates during this year’s home shopping season caused home sales to dip and housing inventory to increase. As a result, builder confidence fell, and many builders delayed starting new projects.

In June, housing starts hit an eight-month low. This week’s report is crucial: has the recent decline in mortgage rates supported a late-season increase in home buying activity that could get more builders back to work?

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Biden Admits Defeat to Trump, Reveals Humiliating Age Factor
Next article
Zillow Names New CEO as National Home Sales Continue Falling

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com