‘Morning Joe’ Admits Obama Secretly Working Behind the Scenes to Smear Biden

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) As pressure builds for President Joe Biden to step aside, rumors abound that former President Barack Obama is secretly attempting to undercut his 81-year-old ex-running mate.

In a Thursday segment of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, host Joe Scarborough admitted, “many Democratic officials do believe that Barack Obama is quietly working behind the scenes to orchestrate” Biden’s ouster.

According to Scarborough, however, if that were true, it would only cause Biden to dig in deeper.

“The pathway to Joe Biden graciously stepping aside does not go through the Obamas or the Clintons,” he said.

Obama’s precise motives remain unclear, although speculation that his wife, Michelle, could enter the field has been rampant—in spite of her frequent denials to that effect.

There is also talk that the Obamas and Bidens maintain a deeply strained and distrustful relationship, with the latter living in constant fear that the sitting president could “f**k things up” at any moment and destroy all that he built in the process.

Either way, it is undeniable that some of Obama’s closest surrogates and advisers have been among the most vocal attack dogs in questioning Biden’s ability to remain atop the 2024 presidential ticket, even if Obama himself has largely kept his powder dry thus far.

Obama himself appeared to defend Biden following his disasterous debate last month, reasurring Democrat voters that even the incarnate Messiah himself might have an off night from time to time.

Bad debate nights happen. Trust me, I know. But this election is still a choice between someone who has fought for ordinary folks his entire life and someone who only cares about himself. Between someone who tells the truth; who knows right from wrong and will give it to the… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 28, 2024

Meanwhile, according to multiple reports including a recent Politico account, Obama is quietly encouraging select allies to ratched up the pressure campaign.

One such figure, A-list Hollywood actor George Clooney, published a scathing New York Times op-ed that confirmed Biden was “the same man we all witnessed at the debate.”

Despite Clooney’s earlier silence on the matter, while urging deep-pocketed donors to shell out some $30 billion on behalf of the vegetative commander-in-chief, the Batman and Robin star confessed that Biden appeared vacant during a recent fundraiser in Los Angeles.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., may also be surreptitiously rallying the Democratic establishment to oust the president while publicly insisting he has her full support.

During a Wednesday morning appearance on Morning Joe (reportedly Biden’s preferred source of “information”), Pelosi’s language was noncommittal and vague—even coming off as passive aggressive.

When you lose late night TV the end is near as Jimmy Fallon mocks Biden and Pelosi on whether he should drop out. pic.twitter.com/7ggQxrRi3g — Gary D (@KMGGaryde) July 11, 2024

“It’s up to the president to decide if he’s going to run,” she offered, despite the fact that Biden has repeatedly emphasized that he is committed to staying in the race. “We’re all encouraging him to make that decision, because time is running short.”