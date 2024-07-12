Quantcast
Friday, July 12, 2024

‘Morning Joe’ Admits Obama Secretly Working Behind the Scenes to Smear Biden

'The pathway to Joe Biden graciously stepping aside does not go through the Obamas or the Clintons...'

Posted by Jacob Bruns

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) As pressure builds for President Joe Biden to step aside, rumors abound that former President Barack Obama is secretly attempting to undercut his 81-year-old ex-running mate.

In a Thursday segment of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, host Joe Scarborough admitted, “many Democratic officials do believe that Barack Obama is quietly working behind the scenes to orchestrate” Biden’s ouster.

According to Scarborough, however, if that were true, it would only cause Biden to dig in deeper.

“The pathway to Joe Biden graciously stepping aside does not go through the Obamas or the Clintons,” he said.

Obama’s precise motives remain unclear, although speculation that his wife, Michelle, could enter the field has been rampant—in spite of her frequent denials to that effect.

There is also talk that the Obamas and Bidens maintain a deeply strained and distrustful relationship, with the latter living in constant fear that the sitting president could “f**k things up” at any moment and destroy all that he built in the process.

Either way, it is undeniable that some of Obama’s closest surrogates and advisers have been among the most vocal attack dogs in questioning Biden’s ability to remain atop the 2024 presidential ticket, even if Obama himself has largely kept his powder dry thus far.

Obama himself appeared to defend Biden following his disasterous debate last month, reasurring Democrat voters that even the incarnate Messiah himself might have an off night from time to time.

Meanwhile, according to multiple reports including a recent Politico account, Obama is quietly encouraging select allies to ratched up the pressure campaign.

One such figure, A-list Hollywood actor George Clooney, published a scathing New York Times op-ed that confirmed Biden was “the same man we all witnessed at the debate.”

Despite Clooney’s earlier silence on the matter, while urging deep-pocketed donors to shell out some $30 billion on behalf of the vegetative commander-in-chief, the Batman and Robin star confessed that Biden appeared vacant during a recent fundraiser in Los Angeles.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., may also be surreptitiously rallying the Democratic establishment to oust the president while publicly insisting he has her full support.

During a Wednesday morning appearance on Morning Joe (reportedly Biden’s preferred source of “information”), Pelosi’s language was noncommittal and vague—even coming off as passive aggressive.

“It’s up to the president to decide if he’s going to run,” she offered, despite the fact that Biden has repeatedly emphasized that he is committed to staying in the race. “We’re all encouraging him to make that decision, because time is running short.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Get Ready for Lower Interest Rates as Fed Loses Its Nerve

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com