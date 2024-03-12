WH Says Biden ‘Absolutely’ Did Not Apologize to Illegal, Despite Video

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The White House is in damage control mode following President Joe Biden’s walk back of his remarks about the illegal alien currently facing murder charges in the brutal death of Laken Riley, a beloved Georgia nursing student.

On Monday, White House spokesperson Olivia Dalton claimed that Biden “absolutely” did not apologize to Jose Antonio Ibarra, the 26-year-old Venezuelan national currently incarcerated.

“First of all, I want to be really clear about something: the president absolutely did not apologize,” Dalton retorted when questioned about Biden’s apology to the illegal alien, as reported by Fox News.

“There was no apology anywhere in that conversation. He did not apologize. He used a different word,” she added, contradicting Biden’s own statements.

In a Sunday interview on MSNBC Reports, Biden stated, “I shouldn’t have used ‘illegal,’ it’s ‘undocumented.’”

In the same shameful clip where Joe Biden apologized for calling Laken Riley’s killer an “illegal,” he also said something despicable that is getting overlooked: “Look, they built the country.” This is so brazenly incorrect it’s difficult to put into words. NO. Illegals did not… pic.twitter.com/8aUr5rjuNh — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 11, 2024

His Sunday remarks retracted the strong language used against Riley’s alleged murderer during his State of the Union address on Thursday.

During that address, Biden claimed, “Lincoln, Lincoln [sic] Riley, an innocent young woman who was killed by an illegal.” These remarks followed heckling by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga.

Biden’s use of the term “illegal,” chastised as offensive to individuals residing in the country illegally, sparked outrage among Democrat lawmakers on social media. Even former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi cited their preference for the term “undocumented.”

The media are more triggered by Biden calling Laken Riley’s alleged murderer an “illegal” than they are about illegals killing American citizens left and right. pic.twitter.com/1QMMYVpFbi — MRC NewsBusters (@newsbusters) March 11, 2024

Biden’s reference to Riley coincided with his call to Congress on Thursday to pass a contentious border bill. However, House Republicans vehemently oppose the bill, asserting that Biden already has the authority to secure the southern border.

Riley’s tragic death has been attributed to the Biden administration after Ibarra was paroled into the U.S. in September 2022. A year later, the NYPD arrested Ibarra for allegedly driving a moped with a child on board and without a license. Despite this, ICE did not issue a detainer for the man.

Ibarra ultimately made his way to Georgia, where law enforcement officials said he randomly attacked Riley last month. The nature of Ibarra’s attack was so violent that he disfigured Riley’s skull, as alleged in the state charges.