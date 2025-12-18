Arrest Warrant Issued for Brown University Shooting Suspect

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) CBS News has reported that an arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect in the Brown University shooting, which killed two students and injured nine.

“Multiple sources familiar with the investigation at Brown University told CBS News on Thursday that a person of interest has been identified in the deadly mass shooting,” the outlet reported Thursday afternoon. “Law enforcement has identified a person, and a search for that individual is underway.”

Meanwhile, authorities are also reportedly investigating a connection between last weekend’s mass shooting at Brown University and the killing of MIT professor Nuno F.G. Loureiro two days later.

The FBI previously said it knew of no links between the two cases. But according to the New York Times, the Brown University shooter rented a vehicle that is same make and model of car connected to killing of MIT professor.

NY Times: authorities believe Brown University shooter used rented vehicle that is same make and model of car connected to killing of MIT professorhttps://t.co/NP8pIet3DS pic.twitter.com/vucAo5Ophh — Steve Lookner (@lookner) December 18, 2025

Frustration is mounting in Providence that the person behind Saturday’s attack managed to get away and that a clear image of their face has yet to emerge.

Although Brown officials say there are 1,200 cameras on campus, the attack happened in an older part of the engineering building that has few, if any, cameras. And investigators believe the shooter entered and left through a door that faces a residential street bordering campus, which might explain why the cameras Brown does have didn’t capture footage of the person.

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley said Wednesday that the city is doing “everything possible” to keep residents safe. However, he acknowledged that it is “a scary time in the city” and that families likely were having tough conversations about whether to stay in town over the holidays.

“We are doing everything we can to reassure folks, to provide comfort, and that is the best answer I can give to that difficult question,” Smiley said when asked if the city was safe.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.