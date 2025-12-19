Thursday, December 18, 2025

Brown University Shooter Reportedly Found Dead

This image taken from video provided by the FBI shows a person of interest in the investigation of the shooting that occurred at Brown University, in Providence, R.I., Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025. (FBI via AP)

(Headline USAA man who is suspected of killing two and wounding several others at Brown University has been found dead in a New Hampshire storage facility, according to The Associated Press.

The man was found dead Thursday evening. He is believed to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, a person familiar with the matter reportedly said.

Investigators believe the man is responsible for both the shooting at Brown and the killing of a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor who was fatally shot in his Brookline home Monday, the official said. Authorities have not formally confirmed a connection between the two shootings.

The shooter was reportedly not a U.S. citizen.

The official and the person familiar with the matter could not publicly discuss details of the ongoing investigation and both spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

Two people were killed and nine were wounded in the mass shooting Saturday at Brown University. The investigation had shifted Thursday when authorities said they were looking into a connection between the Brown mass shooting and an attack two days later near Boston that killed MIT professor Nuno F.G. Loureiro.

The FBI previously said it knew of no links between the cases.

How the Brown investigation has unfolded

It has been nearly a week since the shooting at Brown. There have been other high-profile attacks in which it took days or longer to make an arrest, including in the brazen New York City sidewalk killing of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO last year, which took five days.

But frustration mounted in Providence that the person behind the attack managed to get away and that a clear image of their face hadn’t emerged.

Although Brown officials say there are 1,200 cameras on campus, the attack happened in an older part of the engineering building that has few, if any, cameras. And investigators believe the shooter entered and left through a door that faces a residential street bordering campus, which might explain why the cameras Brown does have didn’t capture footage of the person.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

 

