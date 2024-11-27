Quantcast
Ariz. Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Resolve Longstanding Delays in Election Results

'You can also call this "Make Arizona Elections Like Florida.."'

Posted by Kyle Becker
Maricopa County Recorders Office
An election worker verifies a ballot on a screen inside the Maricopa County Recorders Office. / PHOTO: AP

(Kyle BeckerHeadline USA) The Arizona state legislature brought forward draft legislation Tuesday of a bill that seeks to speed up the state’s notoriously slow election process.

The bill, dubbed “Make Arizona’s Results Faster,” was introdued by GOP state Sen. J.D. Mesnard for consideration in the next legislative session.

As written, it would make a number of minor improvements to election integrity and accelerate the ballot-counting process at the margins. However, it would not undertake drastic changes, such as going to all-paper ballots to be submitted by voters on Election Day.

  • Early Ballot Requests and Identification: Electors can request early ballots within 93 days before an election. Early voting sites require voters to present identification before receiving a ballot.
  • Handling and Submission of Early Ballots: ONLY the voter may possess their early ballot. Early ballots must received no later than specific deadlines. Counties must establish secure drop boxes for verified and unverified ballots.
  • Signature Verification and Curing Process: Election officials must verify signatures against voter registration records. The “curing” period for inconsistent or missing signatures extends up to five business days after a federal election.
  • Civil Penalties for Violations: Organizations must submit completed early ballot request forms to the appropriate election office. Knowingly withholding forms or mishandling ballots may result in fines or felony charges.
  • On-Site Tabulation and Updated Election Processes: On-site tabulation of early ballots must follow strict chain-of-custody and identification verification requirements. Election officials must maintain publically accessible logs.

Despite keeping intact an extended post-election ballot-curing period, which might continue to delay the official reporting of results on election night, the bill garnered praise for trying to address a problem that has fueled widespread allegations of election meddling in Maricopa County and elsewhere over the past three election cycles.

Garrett Archer, a self-described “data guru” at Phoenix’s ABC 15, quipped that the bill might even be renamed “Make Arizona Elections Like Florida.”

Three days after Election Day, Maricopa County still had half-a-million ballots to count, according to Phoenix’s Fox 10.

On the other hand, Florida counted nearly all of its approximately 10 million votes on Election Day, according to the Associated Press.

The Sunshine State was ground zero for the disastrous 2000 election, under then-Gov. Jeb Bush, that eventually sent his brother, George W. Bush, to the White House. But under current Gov. Ron DeSantis, it appears to have learned a valuable lesson from its hanging-chad fiasco.

“Florida’s election system is geared toward quick and efficient tabulation,” said the AP.

“… Florida’s deadlines are set to avoid having ballots arrive any later than when officials press ‘go’ on the tabulator machines,” it added. “The state has a receipt deadline for its absentee ballots, which means ballots that do not arrive by 7 p.m. local time on Election Day are not counted, regardless of when they were mailed.”

Kyle Becker is a former writer and associate producer for Fox News’s Hannity. He was also the director of viral media at  IJReview. Follow him at x.com/kylenabecker or visit thekylebecker.com.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
