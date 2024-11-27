Greene to Lead Subcommittee Taking on Government Spending

(Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., has been appointed to lead a subcommittee dedicated to working with President-elect Donald Trump’s new Department of Government Efficiency.Rep.
Known as a Republican firebrand and close ally of Trump, Greene has already set her sights on rooting out “every penny of waste and abuse.”
“We’ll be looking at everything from government-funded media programs like NPR that spread nothing but Democrat propaganda, we’ll be going into grant programs that fund things like sex apps in Malaysia, toilets in Africa,” she said on a media appearance Sunday morning.
The subcommittee will be under the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, which is chaired by U.S. Rep. James Comer, R-Ky.
“We want to make the government more efficient,” Comer said on a media appearance. “We want to work for the taxpayers, not the bureaucrats. We hate the deep state, we’ve dealt with the deep state, we’ve fought the deep state.”
He added that Republicans are excited to implement the recommendations of DOGE, which, as an advisory committee, will have to work with Trump and Congress to change policies.
“What Trump has … are willing partners to make government more efficient,” Comer said of Congress.
Elon Musk, CEO of X and Tesla Motors, and Vivek Ramaswamy are currently heading up DOGE.
“Looking forward to working together with Congress,” Ramaswamy said on social media of Greene’s appointment. “Proper oversight of agencies and public transparency are critical.”
DOGE has made it a key part of its plan to address the national debt of $36 trillion. That is $273,000 owed per taxpayer.
“This trend must be reversed, and we must balance the budget,” DOGE posted.
For her part, Greene has promised to “drain the swamp,” stating that “nothing is off the table” when it comes to holding government agencies like the Pentagon accountable.
“Our government should steward every single cent of your hard-earned money,” Greene said. “The DOGE subcommittee will expose the waste and bring truth and transparency to the American people.”
Bureaucrats and independent contractors will also be on the chopping block, in what Greene called a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make real transformational change to government to benefit the American people.”
“In the private sector, if you’re not doing a good job, you get fired,” she said on social media.
“But for some reason, in government, bad employees–whether they’re failing to do the job they were hired to do or working in roles that are no longer needed–never get fired,” she continued. “This is incredibly unfair to the hard-working taxpayers of our country, and it’s about to change.”
I come from a business background and have successfully run a construction company my entire adult life.
In the private sector, if you’re not doing a good job, you get fired.
But for some reason, in government, bad employees—whether they're failing to do the job they were hired…
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 21, 2024
Recently, an audit of the IRS found that its employees and contractors owe millions in taxes, all while the agency warned thousands of taxpayers that they could face jail time.
“The same unelected IRS government employees and contractors, who owe $50 million in unpaid taxes, would throw Americans in jail for not paying their taxes,” Greene said of the audit. “Time to hold them all accountable.”
Greene also addressed Democrats’ accusations that the subcommittee will go after programs like Social Security.
“No, Senator Warren, we are not going to take away a senior’s Social Security. That’s a lie,” Greene responded on social media. “We are going to investigate all areas of the federal government like CFPB, an ‘independent’ agency inside the federal government. Beholden to no one. Ran by unelected bureaucrats.”
Elyse Apel is an apprentice reporter with the Center Square, covering Georgia and North Carolina. She is a 2024 graduate of Hillsdale College.