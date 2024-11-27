Quantcast
Trump Gets Last Laugh: Appoints Man ‘Mr.’ Fauci Tried to Destroy as NIH Head

'Together, Jay and RFK Jr. will restore the NIH to a gold standard of medical research...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Jay Bhattacharya, MD, PhD (Screenshot/Stanford University)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) President-elect Donald Trump has selected none other than Dr. Jay Bhattacharya to be the next director of the National Institutes of Health, dealing a major blow to the government bureaucrats behind draconian COVID-19 lockdowns. 

Dr. Bhattacharya is a professor of Health Policy at Stanford University and a co-author of the 2020 Great Barrington Declaration, an open letter criticizing pandemic-era lockdowns. 

Dr. Bhattacharya faced opposition and personal attacks by “Mr.” Anthony Fauci, who demanded “a quick and devastating take down” of the Great Barrington Declaration, according to FOIA emails. 

Fauci was the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, one of the 27 centers within the NIH, which Dr. Bhattacharya will now oversee. 

Trump said Tuesday that Dr. Bhattacharya will work with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the nominee for Health and Human Services to make “important discoveries” that will improve health and save lives. 

“Together, Jay and RFK Jr. will restore the NIH to a gold standard of medical research as they examine the underlying causes of, and solutions to, America’s biggest health challenges, including our crisis of chronic illness and disease,” Trump wrote via Truth Social. “Together, they will work hard to Make America Healthy Again!” 

In response to Trump’s appointment, Dr. Bhattacharya said he was “honored and humbled” and pledged to reform “American scientific institutions so that they are worthy of trust again and will deploy the fruits of excellent science to make America healthy again!” 

In addition to being a Stanford professor, Dr. Bhattacharya is a research associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research and a senior fellow affiliated with the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, Stanford Freeman Spogli Institute and Hoover Institute. 

He also leads the Stanford Center for Demography and Economics of Health and Aging. His peer-reviewed research has been published in several journals, and he holds an MD and PhD in economics from Stanford, as Trump noted in his press statement.

