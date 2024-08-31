Quantcast
Friday, August 30, 2024

AOC Insists She Is Just as Critical of Israel as Other ‘Squad’ Reps.

'Please understand that there is a lot of nefarious stuff getting amplified along with the legitimate stuff too...'

Posted by Contributing Author
AOC rabbis for ceasefire
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez defends her support for Hamas, flanked by some of her many Jewish friends. / IMAGE: @RepAOC via Twitter

(Headline USA) Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, D-N.Y., hit back at leftist critics who have argued she is too supportive of Israel, insisting that she is just as anti-Israel as her other “Squad” colleagues.

“I have one of the strongest vote records in Congress on Palestinian human rights and voting against bloated U.S. military budgets (both overall and against unconditional aid to the Israeli gov),” Ocasio–Cortez wrote on Instagram in response to a question from one of her followers.

“And in a time when AIPAC has dedicated $100 million to booting out members of Congress who stood for Palestinian human rights this year and successfully unseated two, that matters,” she added. “We need to grow and defend our ranks to do more.”

Ocasio–Cortez also claimed that “disinformation” is the reason many leftists believe she’s been inadequately critical of Israel.

“A LOT of people are getting ‘news’ from random viral social media posts (which given how censored this issue has been in mainstream media for so long, I understand, but not all of it is legit),” Ocasio–Cortez said. “Please understand that there is a lot of nefarious stuff getting amplified along with the legitimate stuff too.”

Ocasio–Cortez lost the endorsement of the Democratic Socialists of America earlier this year over her lukewarm support for Israel.

She was also confronted by leftist anti-Israel protesters at the Democratic National Convention earlier this month for allegedly not labeling Israel’s military offensive against Hamas as a “genocide” during her speech at the event.

“It’s depressing to watch someone who said, a few years ago, that she and Biden shouldn’t be in the same party, try to have her ‘Obama DNC’ moment and ascend within the same corrupt party that’s currently underwriting a genocide,” Briahna Joy Grah, a former aide to Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said after Ocasio–Cortez’s speech.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Montana College Students Offered Cash to Endorse Vulnerable Sen. Tester
Next article
It Begins: NYU Researcher Claims Death Is a ‘Reversible State’

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com