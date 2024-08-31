AOC Insists She Is Just as Critical of Israel as Other ‘Squad’ Reps.

(Headline USA) Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, D-N.Y., hit back at leftist critics who have argued she is too supportive of Israel, insisting that she is just as anti-Israel as her other “Squad” colleagues.

“I have one of the strongest vote records in Congress on Palestinian human rights and voting against bloated U.S. military budgets (both overall and against unconditional aid to the Israeli gov),” Ocasio–Cortez wrote on Instagram in response to a question from one of her followers.

“And in a time when AIPAC has dedicated $100 million to booting out members of Congress who stood for Palestinian human rights this year and successfully unseated two, that matters,” she added. “We need to grow and defend our ranks to do more.”

.@AOC addresses leftist criticism of her on Palestine, attributing it to her position as an elected official + disinformation (a protester accused her in a Chicago restaurant of not saying "genocide" when she did so months ago). pic.twitter.com/ZdTkkhg2cU — bryan metzger (@metzgov) August 29, 2024

Ocasio–Cortez also claimed that “disinformation” is the reason many leftists believe she’s been inadequately critical of Israel.

“A LOT of people are getting ‘news’ from random viral social media posts (which given how censored this issue has been in mainstream media for so long, I understand, but not all of it is legit),” Ocasio–Cortez said. “Please understand that there is a lot of nefarious stuff getting amplified along with the legitimate stuff too.”

Ocasio–Cortez lost the endorsement of the Democratic Socialists of America earlier this year over her lukewarm support for Israel.

She was also confronted by leftist anti-Israel protesters at the Democratic National Convention earlier this month for allegedly not labeling Israel’s military offensive against Hamas as a “genocide” during her speech at the event.

“It’s depressing to watch someone who said, a few years ago, that she and Biden shouldn’t be in the same party, try to have her ‘Obama DNC’ moment and ascend within the same corrupt party that’s currently underwriting a genocide,” Briahna Joy Grah, a former aide to Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said after Ocasio–Cortez’s speech.