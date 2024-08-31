Quantcast
It Begins: NYU Researcher Claims Death Is a ‘Reversible State’

'People used to think you could never go beyond the boundaries of [flying], let alone going beyond the atmosphere of the Earth. And if you always believed that, then you’d never try...'

A scientist tries to reanimate a dead body. / IMAGE: Arcana AI

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) A professor of medicine has claimed that, through scientific progress, humans will soon be able to reverse the effects of death, the Telegraph reported.

Sam Parnia, an associate professor of medicine at New York University’s Langone Medical Center, told the publication that what we collectively believe about death today—that it is a final end to life—is “fundamentally wrong.”

According to Parnia, death is a “reversible state.”

People only believe that death is irreversible because they have been conditioned to think so, and to stifle scientific progress, he claimed.

“People used to think you could never go beyond the boundaries of [flying], let alone going beyond the atmosphere of the Earth,” he said. “And if you always believed that, then you’d never try.”

Furthermore, Parnia claimed, it is helpful to understand death not as a moment at which “everything stops,” but as “basically an injury process” that can be treated.

As a result, a large part of overcoming death by means of science will be altering the public perception of death, which is currently a “social convention” that does not “conform with scientific realities.”

More concretely, Parnia claimed that Yale University’s 2019 study demonstrated adequately that pig brains can be brought back to “life” temporarily after death.

A 2022 study also showed that pig brains and hearts could be brought back to function with the aid of other synthetic organs.

According to Parnia, it is only a matter of time until the same methods can be applied to human beings.

Still, he hedged his optimism by suggesting that the best candidates for immediate life extension are those who die from some acute cause while being in otherwise good health.

“If I have a heart attack and die tomorrow, why should I stay dead?” he asked. “That’s not necessary anymore.”

