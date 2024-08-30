Quantcast
Friday, August 30, 2024

Montana College Students Offered Cash to Endorse Vulnerable Sen. Tester

'I had to ask myself, "Why would someone seek my endorsement when their values directly negatively impact me?"'

Jon Tester
Jon Tester / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USA) College students in Montana were reportedly being bribed with cash to endorse vulnerable Democrat Sen. Jon Tester, according to Fox News.

University of Montana athletic director Kent Haslam revealed this week that he forwarded an email from a group called Montana Together, which offered cash payments to students in exchange for videos of them endorsing Tester.

The offer was reportedly made through a representative at Opendorse.com, a platform used by college athletes to score paid promotions and sponsorships through use of their name, image and likeness (NIL). 

The college students were offered anywhere from $400 to $2,400 to post videos “spreading the word” about Tester, the email confirmed.

“We have an NIL opportunity for Montana student–athletes, and I could use your help getting the information below to any individuals who you recommend applying for this campaign,” the email forwarded by Haslam said.

“Montana Together is using Opendorse to source athletes for an NIL deal,” the email continued. “Who are they looking for?: Athletes who attend college in Montana and are interested in spreading the word about Senator Jon Tester and causes you care about.”

Lily Meskers, a track athlete for the University of Montana, said she “immediately felt frustration” upon receiving the offer, especially since Tester voted against legislation that would have banned biological men from competing in women’s sports such as hers.

“I had to ask myself, ‘Why would someone seek my endorsement when their values directly negatively impact me?’ Tester’s vote against the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act is against everything I’ve worked toward as a female athlete,” Meskers said.

Tester’s campaign denied any knowledge of or involvement with the endorsement-buying scheme.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., who introduced legislation to ban biological men from women’s sports, blasted Tester’s hypocrisy.

“Tester voted against the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act…then his backers tried to bribe football players to support him,” Tuberville wrote on X. “Jon Tester doesn’t represent Montana. He represents DC and the left coast. All hat and no cattle.”

