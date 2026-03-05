Thursday, March 5, 2026

Anti-Trump Tech Billionaire Hoffman Sent Epstein ‘Ice Cream’ Note After Island Visit 

A spokesperson for Hoffman now claims that the “girls” referenced in the email were adult members of Epstein’s entourage...

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Reid Hoffman
Reid Hoffman / IMAGE: Wall Street Journal via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Reid Hoffman once shared his “ice cream” with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein — “either for yourself or for ‘the girls,’” according to newly unearthed emails. 

Hoffman, the billionaire LinkedIn co-founder and prominent Democratic donor, is under fire as hundreds of pages from the DOJ-released Epstein files containing his communications with Epstein have resurfaced. 

He is mentioned more than 2,600 times across these files, which include the controversial 2014 ice cream email, many of the communications occurring years after Epstein pleaded guilty to sex offenses. 

The documents, reported on Wednesday by Bloomberg, contradict Hoffman’s long-standing claim that his relationship with Epstein was limited to fundraising. They reveal a closer and more personal connection. 

Hoffman even visited Epstein’s private island and the sex offender’s Manhattan home. After these visits, he sent the infamous ice cream note referencing “‘the girls.’” 

A spokesperson for Hoffman now claims that the “girls” referenced in the email were adult members of Epstein’s entourage who had adopted the nickname themselves. No evidence has been provided to support this explanation. 

Forbes also reported that Hoffman met Epstein five years after Epstein pleaded guilty to procuring a minor for prostitution. The two repeatedly exchanged gifts, with Hoffman introducing Epstein to Silicon Valley figures, as noted by the outlet. 

Hoffman introduced Epstein to Mark Zuckerberg, Peter Thiel and Elon Musk, all of whom later reportedly dined with Epstein. 

Hoffman is a long-time opponent of President Donald Trump, having donated more than $35 million to mostly Democratic candidates. His ties to Epstein have prompted Trump to call Hoffman a “sleazebag” and demand an investigation. 

Attorney General Pam Bondi has confirmed that she ordered the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York to investigate Epstein’s ties to Hoffman, as well as to disgraced former President Bill Clinton, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers and JPMorgan Chase. 

In a statement to the New York Post, Hoffman attempted to shift the focus to Trump and his administration: 

“The victims deserve justice, not delays or distractions. I welcome all the work that is being done by the press and those online to look into any and all Epstein connections to expose those who committed crimes. The Trump Administration must release all of the files and prosecute all of those responsible. No exceptions. No excuses.” 

