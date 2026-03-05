Thursday, March 5, 2026

Anti-White Tweets Surface for Democrat Candidate for U.S. Senate in Texas

'White skin gives me and every white American immunity from the virus. But we spread it wherever we go...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
James Talarico
James Talarico / IMAGE: Texas Impact via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Texas state Rep. James Talarico may have won the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate against Rep. Jasmine Crockett, but he still has one more fight ahead: his old tweets, which have complicated his recent pitch as a moderate Democrat. 

Talarico, recently crowned the victor of the Democratic primary, has drawn widespread condemnation on social media after old posts referencing race and other progressive talking points resurfaced. 

In May 2020, Talarico accused all white individuals of benefiting from white privilege and spreading racism, which he described as a virus. 

“White skin gives me and every white American immunity from the virus,” he wrote. “But we spread it wherever we go—through our words, our actions, and our systems. We don’t have to be showing symptoms—like a white hood or a Confederate flag—to be contagious.” 

In another 2021 tweet, Talarico suggested white Americans were susceptible to radicalization. 

“As a white man, I’m susceptible to the same radicalization,” he added. “Thankfully, I was exposed to diversity at a young age and explicitly taught the values of equality, inclusion, and justice. But not every young white boy is so lucky.” 

Also in 2021, Talarico boasted that his office was the first in the history of the Texas Legislature to adopt pronouns on official business cards. 

“It’s a small way to tell trans Texas: you are welcome here,” he wrote. 

The resurfacing of the tweets comes as Talarico, with help from the media, has tried to present himself as a moderate Democrat. 

He defeated Crockett, the controversial member of Congress who will soon find herself unemployed after giving up her House seat to run for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate. 

Talarico will now face the Republican nominee, who will be decided in a May runoff between Sen. John Cornyn and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. 

Headline USA reached out to Talarico’s campaign for comment in an email sent before midnight, but did not immediately receive a response. 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Hegseth Claims That Mastermind of Iran’s Trump Assassination Plot Has Been Killed
Next article
Anti-Trump Tech Billionaire Hoffman Sent Epstein ‘Ice Cream’ Note After Island Visit 

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com