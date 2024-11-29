Kamala’s Billionaire Backer Reid Hoffman Mocked for Threat to Flee After Trump Win

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) LinkedIn co-founder and infamous leftist donor Reid Hoffman faced widespread mockery on social media after reports suggested he might flee the United States following President-elect Donald Trump’s landslide victory.

The backlash followed a Wednesday New York Times report claiming Hoffman told friends and allies he is “weighing a move overseas” over apparent fears of retribution from the incoming Trump administration.

Hoffman was a major financier of E. Jean Carroll’s defamation lawsuit against Trump and Nikki Haley’s failed 2024 Republican primary bid.

The LinkedIn co-founder also donated $7 million to the super PAC that supported Vice President Kamala Harris’s failed presidential campaign.

Critics on X mocked Hoffman for thinking about fleeing the country after his generous donations to Democrats failed to prevent Trump from being voted into office on Nov. 5.

Independent journalist Nick Sortor suggested that Hoffman’s worries stem from his controversial ties to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“He knows he’s about to be exposed,” Sortor wrote of Hoffman.

Author and activist Juanita Broaddrick echoed these sentiments, speculating that reports could reveal that Hoffman allegedly “fabricated and funded the E. Jean Carroll rape hoax.” She added, “She needs to go to jail along with him.”

It’s going to come out how he fabricated and funded the E. Jean Carroll rape hoax. She needs to go to jail along with him. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) November 27, 2024

Journalist Kyle Becker sarcastically suggested Hoffman should move to Communist China “where he’ll fit right in.”

Journalist and X personality Collin Rugg shared a clip of Elon Musk implying Hoffman is worried about the release of Epstein files.

“He’s terrified of a Trump victory,” Musk said in the video interview with Tucker Carlson. “I think he’s concerned about the Epstein situation,” Musk added.

According to a damning report by The Wall Street Journal, Hoffman visited Epstein’s private island in the Caribbean and had planned to temporarily stay at Epstein’s Manhattan home in 2014.