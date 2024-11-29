Quantcast
Thursday, November 28, 2024

Kamala’s Billionaire Backer Reid Hoffman Mocked for Threat to Flee After Trump Win

'He knows he’s about to be exposed...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Reid Hoffman
Reid Hoffman / IMAGE: Wall Street Journal via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) LinkedIn co-founder and infamous leftist donor Reid Hoffman faced widespread mockery on social media after reports suggested he might flee the United States following President-elect Donald Trump’s landslide victory. 

The backlash followed a Wednesday New York Times report claiming Hoffman told friends and allies he is “weighing a move overseas” over apparent fears of retribution from the incoming Trump administration. 

Hoffman was a major financier of E. Jean Carroll’s defamation lawsuit against Trump and Nikki Haley’s failed 2024 Republican primary bid.  

The LinkedIn co-founder also donated $7 million to the super PAC that supported Vice President Kamala Harris’s failed presidential campaign. 

Critics on X mocked Hoffman for thinking about fleeing the country after his generous donations to Democrats failed to prevent Trump from being voted into office on Nov. 5. 

Independent journalist Nick Sortor suggested that Hoffman’s worries stem from his controversial ties to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.  

“He knows he’s about to be exposed,” Sortor wrote of Hoffman. 

Author and activist Juanita Broaddrick echoed these sentiments, speculating that reports could reveal that Hoffman allegedly “fabricated and funded the E. Jean Carroll rape hoax.” She added, “She needs to go to jail along with him.” 

Journalist Kyle Becker sarcastically suggested Hoffman should move to Communist China “where he’ll fit right in.” 

Journalist and X personality Collin Rugg shared a clip of Elon Musk implying Hoffman is worried about the release of Epstein files. 

“He’s terrified of a Trump victory,” Musk said in the video interview with Tucker Carlson. “I think he’s concerned about the Epstein situation,” Musk added. 

According to a damning report by The Wall Street Journal, Hoffman visited Epstein’s private island in the Caribbean and had planned to temporarily stay at Epstein’s Manhattan home in 2014. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Retribution? Biden Admin Hands $6.6B to Elon Musk Rival in Last Days in Office
Next article
Trump Delivers Hilarious Thanksgiving Message in Annual Tradition

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com