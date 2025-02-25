Quantcast
Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Anti-Trump Tax Leaker Stole 405,000 Returns, Far More than Initially Admitted

'This is a massive scandal...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
FILE - Tthe exterior of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) building in Washington, on March 22, 2013. While taxpayer services have vastly improved, the IRS is still too slow to resolve identity theft cases, according to a new report released Wednesday, June 26, by an independent watchdog within the agency.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The IRS contractor who pleaded guilty to leaking President Donald Trump’s tax returns also disclosed information on more than 405,000 filers—far exceeding the 70,000 figure initially admitted by the federal tax agency. 

The IRS made the shocking admission on Feb. 14 in a letter to the House Judiciary Committee, which launched an investigation into the agency in 2024 after federal contractor Charles Edward Littlejohn stole private tax information and leaked it to leftist media outlets. 

The IRS said that internal data from the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration showed that it had mailed “notifications” to 405,427 taxpayers whose information was illegally leaked or accessed by Littlejohn.  

The IRS also claimed that approximately 89 percent of the leaked data belongs to business entities but failed to explain why it underestimated the total number of affected individuals and entities in 2024. 

“This is a massive scandal,” the House Judiciary Committee wrote Tuesday on X, garnering more than 5 million views. 

Littlejohn was sentenced to five years in federal prison after he was busted illegally accessing and stealing information from thousands of the nation’s wealthiest taxpayers and companies—including Trump. Littlejohn’s theft occurred between 2019 and 2020. 

Federal prosecutors scolded Littlejohn for the breach, saying he violated his obligation to safeguard sensitive taxpayers’ information. 

“Today’s sentence sends a strong message that those who violate laws intended to protect sensitive tax information will face significant punishment,” said Nicole M. Argentieri, an acting assistant attorney general, in a statement.

Leftist outlets such as ProPublica published nearly 50 articles using or referencing Littlejohn’s leaks, according to the law firm Morgan Lewis. 

In 2019, ProPublica accused Trump of making his businesses look less profitable to tax officials in an alleged bid to lower his tax liability. This, the outlet claimed, suggested his tax filings were fraudulent. 

Other affected individuals include tech billionaires Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg, all of whom ProPublica misleadingly accused of paying little to no federal taxes. 

The outlet alleged that between 2014 and 2018, Bezos made $4.22 billion in income and paid $973 million in taxes (23 percent), though it claimed his tax obligations amounted to only 0.98 percent of his total net worth of $24.3 billion. 

Musk paid $455 million on income of $1.52 billion, or 29.93 percent, though ProPublica claimed this amounted to just 3.27 percent of his $13.9 billion net worth.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Karoline Leavitt Praises Judge for Blocking AP’s Attempt to Re-Enter the White House
Next article
Drunk Swalwell Exposed for Lewd Boasts and Anti-Musk Hypocrisy

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com