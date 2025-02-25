Quantcast
Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Karoline Leavitt Praises Judge for Blocking AP’s Attempt to Re-Enter the White House

'It’s beyond time the White House press pool reflects the media habits of the American people in 2025...'

Posted by Maire Clayton
Karoline Leavitt
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a briefing at the White House. / PHOTO: AP

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Press secretary Karoline Leavitt praised the federal judge who blocked The Associated Press’s request for access back in the White House and Air Force One.

Leavitt went on Sean Hannity’s show Monday night after the ruling. She shared the clip to social media.

“Covering the American presidency in the most intimate and limited spaces in this White House, in the Oval Office, on Air Force One is a privilege,” Leavitt told Hannity. “It is not a legal right.”

The fight between the Trump administration and AP first started after President Donald Trump changed the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

AP was not allowed to have a correspondent after the outlet stated it would not be following Trump’s executive order.

It was the only company to not follow the change, as Google and Apple updated its maps to reflect the new name.

The ban caused the outlet to file a lawsuit in retaliation.

“The press and all people in the United States have the right to choose their own words and not be retaliated against by the government,” the lawsuit read.

Leavitt continued to express her joy over the temporary ruling in Tuesday’s press briefing.

“It’s beyond time the White House press pool reflects the media habits of the American people in 2025,” she said. “All journalists, outlets and voices deserve a seat at this highly coveted table.”

In addition, she announced the White House will now be in control over the press pool and will decided which outlets will be allowed in.

“I am proud to announce that we are going to give the power back to the people who read your papers, who watch your television shows and who listen to your radio stations,” she added.

