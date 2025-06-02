Anthony Weiner Erects Comeback, Gets Saucy w/ Kamala

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Anthony Weiner, the disgraced former congressman, is mounting a political comeback—despite being a registered sex offender—and taking swipes at Kamala Harris along the way.

Appearing on The View on Friday, Weiner defended his run for New York City Council, claimed locals urged him to jump in and then mocked Harris for “blowing up” her failed presidential campaign on the same set.

“By the way, was this where Kamala Harris was sitting when she blew up her campaign?” Weiner asked as soon as the interview began. “Is this the spot? I hope I don’t have the same fate.”

He alluded to Harris’s viral comment that there was “nothing that comes to mind” regarding what she’d have done differently than President Joe Biden in their disastrous four years in the White House.

Later, Weiner reiterated his criticism of Harris.

Convicted pedophile and registered s*x offender Anthony Weiner appeared on The View as part of his attempted political comeback, signaling plans to run for office again. When questioned about his past, Weiner blamed his pedophile nature on "addiction" and insisted he’s no longer… pic.twitter.com/blXSzNtwyw — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) May 30, 2025

“The problem is, it’s a little bit too easy an answer, though, because also there were things that Kamala Harris – I made a joking reference to the answer she gave on this show: ‘Is there anything you would do different?’ That is the softest of softball that – every politician dreams to have that question,” Weiner replied. “You still have to be a good candidate.”

Asked about his legal troubles and sex addiction, he said he has taken responsibility and come clean about his past mistakes.

“I didn’t ask for a trial. I pled guilty, served my time in prison, served in a halfway house, served probation, went to try to do good work for the formerly incarcerated,” Weiner said. “And I guess what I’m saying to people is, maybe don’t vote for me in spite of what they know about me but maybe consider that journey that idea that we all go through things and we come out the other side.”

Weiner began his political career on the same City Council he now seeks to join. He then served in the U.S. House from 1999 to 2011.

He resigned in disgrace after using Twitter (now X) to send a photo of his private parts to a 21-year-old woman. He ran for New York City mayor in 2013 but came under fire after he continued his sexting affairs, triggering more leaked photos.

In 2017, Anthony Weiner pleaded guilty to transferring obscene material to a minor and was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison.

The conviction stemmed from a 2016 FBI investigation after Weiner sexted a 15-year-old. When authorities seized his laptop, they discovered emails linked to the Hillary Clinton email scandal. At the time, Weiner was married to Huma Abedin, a top aide to Clinton and now fiancée to Alex Soros, heir to the Soros family fortune.