Another ISIS Sympathizer Charged in Texas

(Bethany Blankley, The Center Square) Another alleged ISIS sympathizer has been charged with an international terrorism offense in Texas, again in the Dallas area, by way of New York City.

John Michael Garza, Jr., 21, of Midlothian, Texas, was charged with attempting to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

This was after he brought bomb-making materials to a meeting last week and gave them to someone he thought was an ISIS “brother,” according to the charges. At the meeting, he described how to mix the bomb components and surround them with nails, authorities allege. He also offered to send an instructional video explaining how to build a bomb, according to the complaint. One photo released from the investigation shows a masked man wearing gloves preparing to assemble bomb materials.

In reality, Garza met with an undercover FBI agent and was arrested by law enforcement after he left the meeting, authorities said. U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Ryan Raybould brought the terrorism charges against him and his office is prosecuting the case.

Garza appeared before a U.S. magistrate judge on Dec. 23. A probable cause and detention hearing is scheduled for Dec. 30.

“The increasing threats of harm and destruction in our country made by those aligned with violent ideologies must be stopped,” U.S. Attorney Raybould said. “An alleged ISIS sympathizer has been federally charged with an international terrorism. This operation is but one example highlighting the necessity of vigilant observation and swift action to halt what could have been a devastating outcome.”

The arrest stems from an investigation launched in October after an undercover NYPD investigator found a social media account, later determined to be Garza’s, that followed several pro-ISIS accounts and wrote a comment on a pro-ISIS post, authorities said.

The FBI’s Dallas Field Office led the investigation in concert with the NYPD; the FBI’s New York Field Office and Dallas, Midlothian and Euless police departments provided assistance.

Throughout November and December, Garza and investigators exchanged messages, including Garza sharing how he ascribed to the ISIS ideology, authorities said. He also sent multiple official ISIS media releases, according to the complaint.

Garza also sent an undercover officer small sums of cryptocurrency in November and December, believing he was supporting ISIS causes, including buying firearms and other materials, according to the complaint.

“Threats of terrorism and extremist violence against our nation are still very real,” NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said. “The NYPD remains committed to identifying, disrupting, and dismantling these networks at their source – before they can reach their murderous ends. And any person who puts American lives at risk will face justice and be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

If convicted, Garza faces a statutory maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison.

Garza’s arrest comes after an Afghan national was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety officers after he threatened to blow up a building in Fort Worth in a 9/11 style terrorist attack, The Center Square reported.

It also comes after the U.S. House Committee on Homeland Security this month released an updated report highlighting terrorism threats to Americans. It cites more than 60 cases in at least 25 states, including Texas, of individuals linked to or inspired by foreign terrorist organizations. They include those who’ve provided material support to ISIS, Hezbollah and al Queda, who received military level training from Hezbollah and al Queda, and who claimed to commit attacks because they were inspired by foreign terrorist organizations.

Garza’s arrest also comes nearly one year after an ISIS supporter from Houston killed 15 people, injuring more than 50, on New Year’s Day. Inspired by ISIS, he drove a pickup truck into a crowd of people on Bourbon Street in New Orleans determined to kill as many people as possible, authorities said.

In response, Gov. Greg Abbott surged antiterrorism resources in Texas in January. He also directed Texas DPS to launch criminal investigations into Islamic groups with alleged ties to terrorism, The Center Square reported.